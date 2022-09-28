See it: Bengals unveil repainted logos and endzones for TNF

The Cincinnati Bengals teased repainting Paycor Stadium for Thursday’s primetime clash with the Miami Dolphins.

But the teases have turned into full reveals at this point.

Anyone at the stadium (or with the proper viewing angle) can now see the repainted logo at midfield and the repainted endzones that align with the planned “white out” strategy.

Bengals players also donned the alternate white helmets during practice, which they will roll out for the first time in franchise history during the game.

It’s a brilliant look that will indeed wow onlookers on primetime television, to say the least, and especially so if fans all show up wearing white.

Here’s a collection of media that shows off the new-look Bengals:

The Bengals helmets won't be the only thing different come Thursday night #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/HuvkZBeeVK — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 27, 2022

#Bengals practicing in the white helmets tonight, on the game field w/ painted end zones & midfield logo.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/dy1B5xOodk — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 27, 2022

Some touches for the big men pic.twitter.com/H7bNpdJG7h — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) September 27, 2022

Bengals in their only practice of the week Tuesday night with white themed field. pic.twitter.com/PzDhSVJ7hK — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire