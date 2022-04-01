See it: Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase working with Chad Johnson

What’s one way to work on your craft during the offseason? How about working out with one of the best receivers your franchise has ever seen?

That’s what Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase did recently with the great Chad Johnson, or as he put it, “Pepe”.

Also part of the action was the other incredible rookie WR from 2021, Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle.

This is just the latest in the Bengals’ quest to get back to the Super Bowl and Chase to continue improving himself. You can never take anything for granted, including another trip to the Super Bowl.

These two were linked in many ways last season, chief amongst them once Chase bested a notable Bengals franchise record previosyly held by Chad.

