You have to see this beauty of a Justin Fields touchdown pass vs. Titans

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields put an exclamation mark on his preseason with an absolute beauty of a touchdown pass during a two-minute drill at the end of the first half vs. the Titans.

Chicago’s offense had been ineffective for most of the first half until the final drive of the second quarter. The Bears drove 78 yards in six plays to score their first offensive points of the game.

On first-and-10, Fields escaped the pocket and threw a beautiful back shoulder throw to tight end Jesper Horsted for a 20-yard touchdown.

It’s special plays like that which showcase why Bears fans are eager to see Fields on the field sooner rather than later.

Fields finished 7-of-10 for 54 yards and one touchdown for a 116.3 passer rating.

The Bears lead the Titans 14-10 in the third quarter.