See Bad Bunny Face Off Against Brock Lesnar at WWE’s Royal Rumble

Wrestling fanatic Bad Bunny made his surprise return to the ring Saturday during the WWE’s Royal Rumble event at the Dome in St. Louis.

According to the WWE, Bad Bunny was the 27th person to enter the ring during the 30-wrestler event, with the reggaeton superstar eliminating a pair of WWE stars (Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler) and spending an admirable seven minutes in the ring. (By comparison, Johnny Knoxville, another celebrity contender, lasted only 90 seconds before he was eliminated.)

Unfortunately for Bad Bunny and the remaining wrestlers, the 30th person to enter the Royal Rumble was Brock Lesnar, who promptly eliminated the six remaining contestants including Bad Bunny, who Lesnar first “F5” body-slammed and then tossed out of the ring.

Bad Bunny, WWE’s former 24/7 Champion, made his Royal Rumble debut in 2021 when he performed his song “Booker T” — inspired by the wrestler of the same name — at that event, and followed it up by entering the Rumble itself “splash” off the top rope to attack the Miz. A few months later, Bad Bunny and the Miz once again faced off at WrestleMania 37, with the Puerto Rican singer and his tag-team partner Damian Priest defeating the Miz and John Morrison. That marked Bad Bunny’s last WWE appearance until Saturday’s Royal Rumble (stream the Royal Rumble replay on-demand at Peacock).

To celebrate Bad Bunny’s surprise return, the WWE also released a new t-shirt to mark the occasion:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qllo2JGQiV8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

