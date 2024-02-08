See Austin Peay football's Class of 2024 after national signing day

Austin Peay football added one player, defensive lineman Za'Heir Barnes-Vaughn, on national signing day, bringing coach Jeff Faris' inaugural class to 30 as of Wednesday.

That number includes 18 players who signed in December (15 high schoolers and three transfers) and 11 early enrollee transfers who signed in January.

The Govs' class of 2024 includes seven FBS transfers and 12 Division I transfers in total. Of the 30 incoming players, 19 are already on campus as early enrollees, including all 15 transfers. Four freshmen — tight ends Gabe Bobbit and Jase Skoglund and linemen Malachi Harris and Spence Tankersley — also enrolled early and will compete during spring practice.

Among Austin Peay's notable January additions is Austin Smith, who started all 12 games at quarterback for Eastern Michigan in 2023 before entering the transfer portal. Smith threw for 1,775 yards and nine touchdowns for the Eagles last season. He figures to compete with Mason Garcia, a December transfer from East Carolina, to replace Mike DiLiello under center.

APSU also added Chris Scott Jr., who will play receiver for the Govs after spending the last two seasons at North Carolina State as a cornerback. On defense, the Govs signed Cinque Williams, a transfer from UTSA who appeared in 12 games over the last two seasons. Other FBS signees from January include offensive lineman Chinazo Obobi from Marshall and kicker Carson Smith from East Carolina.

APSU brought in a pair of FCS tight ends, Alec Pell and Marcus Phillips Jr., both of whom have FBS experience. Pell, who began his career at Colorado, had 32 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at Northern Colorado. Phillips, formerly at UNLV, caught 12 passes for 166 yards and four scores at Northern Arizona last season.

Austin Peay football Class of 2024

DL Za'Heir Barnes-Vaughn (6-0, 265); Somerset, New Jersey (Notre Dame College)

LB Grace'son Beach (6-1, 215); Clarksville (Pearl-Cohn)*

RB BJ Blake (5-9, 180); Memphis (Germantown)*

TE Gabe Bobbitt (6-4, 235); Villa Rica, Georgia (South Paulding)*

WR Malik Bowen-Sims (6-2, 198); Mt. Juliet, Tennessee (Duke)*

OL Leon Brigham (6-0, 303); DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto)*

DB Dorian Davis (6-0, 194); Shelby, North Carolina (Towson)*

DB Stephen Ellison (5-11, 190); Murfreesboro (Oakland)*

QB Mason Garcia (6-5, 242); Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (East Carolina)*

OL Ethan Goodin (6-5, 265); Evansville, Indiana (Mater Dei)*

OL Malachi Harris (6-4, 320); Huntsville, Alabama (Mae Jemison)*

LB Tyler Hicks (6-1, 197); Alabaster, Alabama (Thompson)*

DB Jesse Johnson III (6-1, 175); Brookville, Ohio (Tiffin)

ATH CJ Jordan (5-10, 160); Memphis (Lausanne Collegiate)*

WR Jade Kneeland (6-2, 190); Bartlett, Tennessee (Bartlett)*

ATH Jeffson Locke (6-3, 235); Dalton, Georgia (Dalton)*

DL Jay Morrow (6-2, 260); Memphis (Lausanne Collegiate)*

OL Chinazo Obobi (6-5, 300); London, England (Marshall)

TE Alec Pell (6-4, 235); Englewood, Colorado (Northern Colorado)

TE Marcus Phillips Jr. (6-2, 235); Las Vegas, Nevada (Northern Arizona)

DL Kinstin Reaves (6-0, 285); Statesville, North Carolina (UNC Pembroke)

ATH Corey Richardson (5-9, 170); Fayetteville, Georgia (Whitewater)*

OL Joshua Robinson (6-6, 285); St. Louis, Missouri (Hutchinson CC)

WR Christopher Scott Jr. (6-0, 161); Atlanta, Georgia (North Carolina State)

TE Jase Skoglund (6-5, 240); Austin, Texas (Vandegrift)*

QB Austin Smith (6-2, 218); Jonesboro, Georgia (Eastern Michigan)

K Carson Smith (5-11, 170); Belmont, North Carolina (East Carolina)

LB Bo Spearman (6-1, 226); Irondale, Alabama (Chattanooga)

OL/DL Spence Tankersley (6-5, 320); Lewisburg, Tennessee (Forrest)*

DB Cinque Williams (5-9, 180); Southlake, Texas (UTSA)

*Signed in December

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay football national signing day: Govs bring in 30 players