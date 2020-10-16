SEE IT: Astros' Dusty Baker shows off dance moves after Correa walk-off homer

Astros' Dusty Baker shows off dance moves after walk-off homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Somehow, someway, the Houston Astros won Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, to remain alive in the AL Championship Series. It took a Carlos Correa homer with one out in the ninth inning but the Astros are still very much in the mix.

As the team was celebrating the walk-off victory, Astros manager Dusty Baker busted out some smooth dance moves — Moves that were impressively executed by a 71-year old man.

71-years-old!

The Dusty Baker dance pic.twitter.com/5EOErzLgF4 — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) October 16, 2020

Not only did the solo shot win Houston the game but help them stave off elimination.

The series now sits at 3-2 in favor of the Rays with a Game 6 coming on Friday. Entering their fourth straight year in the ALCS, the Astros are trying to join the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series — Clubs leading 3-0 in a best-of-seven postseason series are 37-1.

Baker led the Washington Nationals to 192 wins and two postseason appearances during his time in the nation's capital.