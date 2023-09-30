Advertisement

See Arkansas football's Lorando Johnson return interception for touchdown vs. Texas A&M

Mikey DiLullo, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record
·1 min read

After a poor offensive showing in the first half on Saturday, Arkansas football needed a spark against Texas A&M, especially with the Aggies getting possession to start the third quarter.

Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaiah Sating (16) returns a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter against the BYU Cougars at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

On the first play of the second half, Razorbacks defensive back Lorando Johnson took matters into his own hands — literally. Johnson intercepted TAMU quarterback Max Johnson and returned it for the first Arkansas touchdown of Saturday's game.

Lorando Johnson, a transfer from Baylor, is in his first season with the Razorbacks. However, despite spending three seasons with the Bears, he had no interceptions in his college career prior to this play.

Live updates: Live blog: Follow along with Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football scores, updates here

The Aggies currently lead, 20-13, in the third quarter.

Why a neutral site? Why is Arkansas-Texas A&M played at AT&T Stadium? Explaining the Southwest Classic venue

This article originally appeared on The Courier: See Arkansas football's Lorando Johnson return INT for TD vs. Texas A&M