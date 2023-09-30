See Arkansas football's Lorando Johnson return interception for touchdown vs. Texas A&M

After a poor offensive showing in the first half on Saturday, Arkansas football needed a spark against Texas A&M, especially with the Aggies getting possession to start the third quarter.

On the first play of the second half, Razorbacks defensive back Lorando Johnson took matters into his own hands — literally. Johnson intercepted TAMU quarterback Max Johnson and returned it for the first Arkansas touchdown of Saturday's game.

SNAXX ATTACKS pic.twitter.com/vy5HGoz40h — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 30, 2023

Lorando Johnson, a transfer from Baylor, is in his first season with the Razorbacks. However, despite spending three seasons with the Bears, he had no interceptions in his college career prior to this play.

Live updates: Live blog: Follow along with Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football scores, updates here

The Aggies currently lead, 20-13, in the third quarter.

Why a neutral site? Why is Arkansas-Texas A&M played at AT&T Stadium? Explaining the Southwest Classic venue

This article originally appeared on The Courier: See Arkansas football's Lorando Johnson return INT for TD vs. Texas A&M