Antonio Brown abruptly leaves game shirtless, Bruce Arians and Tom Brady react after Buccaneers edge Jets

Did the Jets just make Antonio Brown quit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

New York shocked the reigning Super Bowl champions all day at MetLife Stadium (until Tom Brady was Tom Brady again).

In the third quarter with the Bucs on offense, Brown stripped out of his uniform from the waist up and ran off the field shirtless, throwing up peace signs to fans before entering the tunnel.



According to an on-field report by the broadcast, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard tried to get Brown to calm down, but he snapped and threw his gloves and shirt into the stands.

Brown and the Bucs have not had a good last few weeks.

Tampa has reportedly been ticked off by how he has been handling an injury -- plus, he was misleading about his vaccination status, which earned him a suspension from the league.

With this latest stunt, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown's time in Tampa Bay is done.

"He is no longer a Buc," Arians said.

Brady, asked how disappointed he was that Brown would no longer be a Buc, offered an honest outlook.

"Yeah, that's obviously a difficult situation and I think we all want him to just -- I think everybody should find, hopefully, do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it," Brady said. "And we all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. And unfortunately, it won't be with our team. But we have a lot of friendships that will last. And again, I think the most important thing about football is the relationships with your friends and your teammates and they go beyond the field. And I think everyone should be very compassionate, empathetic, toward some very difficult things that are happening."