See Alabama QB Jalen Milroe drop a dime on MTSU for a TD in season opener.

Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe has been an offensive machine for Alabama in the first half, connecting on a 47-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Bond to the corner of the end zone to record his third touchdown of the game.

Milroe has been utilizing his legs a ton during the first half of Saturday's game, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees decided to use the powerful arm of Milroe to take a shot and it paid off.

Milroe has now recorded two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in a dazzling debut so far in the first half for the Crimson Tide.

Plays like these should keep Milroe as the front-runner in this quarterback competition for Alabama.

Alabama currently leads MTSU 28-0 at halftime.

