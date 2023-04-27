SEE IT: Aaron Rodgers practices with Jets for first time

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

During his introductory news conference Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he intended to be on the practice field right away to start building chemistry with his new Jets teammates.

Rodgers was true to his word, and was seen at practice Thursday throwing to a familiar face in former Green Bay Packers teammate Allen Lazard.

Rodgers added that he plans to be at a lot of the offseason programs, as the Jets' voluntary offseason workout schedule began on April 17 and their OTAs are scheduled to start on May 22 and run through June 9. The team's mandatory minicamp follows and will be from June 13 to June 15.