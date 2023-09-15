SEE IT: Aaron Rodgers gives post-surgery update

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is injured after a sack by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (not pictured) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers again went to social media to update Jets fans and teammates after undergoing season-ending Achilles surgery.

The quarterback posted an image on his Instagram stories of him in a hospital gown with a message covering up his left leg, with only a black-and-blue bruise showing on the heel of his foot.

"Surgery went great yesterday," Rodgers posted on Thursday night. "Thank. you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [goat emoji] Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery."

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, is the head physician of MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers and the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers sustained the Achilles injury on the fourth play of Gang Green's first drive against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

On Wednesday, Rodgers posted on his Instagram thanking all who reached out and hinting that he would return in 2024.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend etc.,” Rodgers wrote. “It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love.

“Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

Rodgers ended his message with a quote that hints at a possible return in 2024 before congratulating the Jets on their Week 1 win.

“The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0.