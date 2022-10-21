What do you need to see from 49ers vs Chiefs in Week 7? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" break down the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
Sorting through the winners and losers of Christian McCaffrey's trade from the Panthers to the 49ers.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
Many thought the Rams should help their offense with a trade for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but the 49ers beat their NFC West rival to the deal.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 8 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for the biggest showdowns Saturday.
Jon Gruden officially has more wins this year than the team he used to coach. Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the judge presiding over the former Raiders coach’s case against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell has refused to stay the litigation pending appeal of the denial of the league’s effort to force the [more]
The Cardinals offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season and signs of the strain that has taken on the team could be seen late in the second quarter on Thursday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had an animated verbal exchange after the team took a timeout with the play [more]
Marco Wilson pulled off his first NFL interception... and it only got better from there.
Thirty-one NFL owners voted to permit a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday. Here's how much Goodell makes in a single season.
It's another impressive schedule of games in college football's Week 8, led by a Pac-12 clash and a big showdown in the ACC.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-49ers game playing out.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Injured Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson tweeted out a video of himself running full speed during a workout.
The Eagles are on their bye week, so it's a good time to update the progress of their 2022 rookie class. By Dave Zangaro
Browns player leadership committee is meeting more frequently with coach Kevin Stefanski. Joel Bitonio feels urgency of three-game losing streak
The Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook before his reckless play and divisive personality cost them whatever chance they have at a rewarding season.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss infighting between NFL owners, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey & the lack of scoring offense in 2022.
With starting tailback Christian McCaffrey out in Carolina, it’s next man up on the depth chart. D'Onta Foreman (pictured), signed as a free agent from the Titans earlier this year, becomes the starter. The new No. 2 will be Chuba Hubbard. Foreman has 12 carries for 37 yards in six games this season. Hubbard has [more]
Any one of these four players could be moved before the trade deadline