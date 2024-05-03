You can see 45 A’s games this summer for $99

(KRON) — The Oakland A’s are offering fans a chance to see 45 games this summer for just $99. Tickets for the games will be at Oak Landing, down the left field line.

The “Summer Pass” offer is valid for the 45 A’s home games between May 21 and Aug. 25. It also includes up to four guest passes at discounted rates.

“This general admission standing room space down the left field line features high top drink rails in Oak Landing and is the perfect place to catch a home run ball or two. Don’t miss a minute of A’s baseball, while also enjoying giveaways, fireworks and drone shows, and exciting matchups against the Dodgers, Giants, and more,” the A’s said.

Summer Pass tickets will be exclusively mobile. Fans who buy it will receive texts from the A’s on gameday to receive their tickets.

Summer Pass tickets cannot be resold, the A’s said. Fans could be placed in an alternate section depending on availability.

The 2024 season is the A’s last in Oakland before the team moves to Sacramento in 2025 and eventually Las Vegas. The team has won six of its last seven games and is 2.5 games out of first place in the American League West.

