See all 26 historical Super Bowl rematches on the 2023 NFL schedule

One of the best parts of the NFL’s 17th game is it adds more chances for Super Bowl rematches.

Take the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Fans don’t have to wait until 2025 — when the NFC East is slated to play the AFC West again — for a rematch between the two sides. As same place finishers, they see each other this year.

The 17th game has also opened a portal to where there are more possible historical Super Bowl rematches than before. Washington gets to revisit four of their five Super Bowl appearances thanks to the 17th game.

Here is a look at all 26 historical Super Bowl rematches on the 2023 schedule.

Week 1 — Super Bowls XXXIX, LII

(Getty Images)

The New England Patriots got the better of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, 24-21. However, the more memorable matchup was Super Bowl LII, a fast-break affair that saw the Eagles prevail 41-33.

Week 2 — Super Bowl XXII

Super Bowl XXII

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington crushed the Denver Broncos 42-10 in San Diego with Doug Williams earning the game’s MVP.

Week 3 — Super Bowl XXVI

Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1992 USA TODAY Sports

Washington earned their last Super Bowl win to date with a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Andre Reed slamming his helmet is a relatable moment for anyone who has ever been frustrated by anything ever.

Week 5 — Super Bowls II, IV

Super Bowl II

(Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders — originally the Oakland Raiders — in a rematch of Super Bowl II. Green Bay prevailed 33-14.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Minnesota Vikings in a Super Bowl IV rematch. The Chiefs brought a satisfactory conclusion to the AFL with a 23-7 win over the Vikings.

Week 6 — Super Bowl XXV

Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Wide right.

Week 7 — Super Bowls XIV, XXXII

John Elway Super Bowl XXXII

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 at the Rose Bowl in Super Bowl XIV.

The Denver Broncos prevented the Green Bay Packers from repeating as Super Bowl champions with a win in Super Bowl XXXII in San Diego.

Week 8 — Super Bowls XVI, XXIII, XLIV

Manny Rubio

The San Francisco 49ers dusted the Cincinnati Bengals in two separate Big Games: 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI and 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII.

The New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts also have a rematch as they faced each other in Super Bowl XLIV. The Saints prevailed 31-17.

Week 10 — Super Bowl XLV

Super Bowl XLV

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Green Bay Packers’ most recent Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl XLV when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25. Weirdly this is the only world championship Aaron Rodgers has ever won.

Week 11 — Super Bowl LVII

Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl rematch that will most readily come to mind is the most recent. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles see what’s changed in a year.

Week 12 — Super Bowls XLII, XLVI

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The New York Giants and New England Patriots both had memorable, dramatic Super Bowls in XLII and XLVI. However, the Giants came out on top both times.

Week 13 — Super Bowl I, VII, XVII, XLIII

Santonio Holmes Super Bowl XLIII

(Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Dec. 3 will have the most Super Bowl rematches of the season, and each game represented will be a “first.”

Green Bay and Kansas City is a rematch from the first Super Bowl, then known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. The Packers won 35-10.

The Miami Dolphins taking on Washington is a renewing of Super Bowl VII, wherein Don Shula’s side capped off a perfect season since the merger and the franchise’s first Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl XVII, when Washington beat Miami, was the first Super Bowl win for that franchise.

The Arizona Cardinals facing the Pittsburgh Steelers is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIII, the Cardinals’ first Super Bowl appearance. Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes stole the show with a clutch tip-toe catch to deliver Pittsburgh its sixth Super Bowl win, 27-23.

Week 14 — Super Bowl XI

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders earned their first Super Bowl victory on their second try as they downed the Vikings 32-14. For Minnesota, this would be their last Super Bowl appearance to date.

Week 15 — Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII

Super Bowl XXVII

(Photo By USA TODAY Sports)

Take your pick as the Dallas Cowboys throttled the Bills in each game.

Week 16 — Super Bowl VI, XLVII

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

The “Bridesmaids of the NFL” finally had their wedding day as the Cowboys strangled the Dolphins 24-3. Dallas’ three points allowed is still a Super Bowl record only matched by the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Week 17 — Super Bowl XL

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

At least Bill Leavy and his crew won’t be officiating this game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire