See 2023-24 SEC schedule, including when Mississippi State basketball will play Ole Miss

Ole Miss basketball and Mississippi State will meet in Oxford on Jan. 30 and in Starkville on Feb. 21, according to the SEC schedule unveiled by the league on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs swept the series last season as they went to the NCAA Tournament in their first season under coach Chris Jans. The Rebels, by contrast, won just three SEC games on their way to missing March Madness for the fourth consecutive season. That led to the departure of Kermit Davis, and the appointment of Chris Beard to lead the program.

Here's a look at the full slate for both teams:

Ole Miss basketball 2023-24 SEC schedule

Jan. 6: at Tennessee

Jan. 10: vs. Florida

Jan. 13: vs. Vanderbilt

Jan. 17: at LSU

Jan. 20: at Auburn

Jan. 24: vs. Arkansas

Jan. 27: at Texas A&M

Jan. 30: vs. Mississippi State

Feb. 3: vs. Auburn

Feb. 6: at South Carolina

Feb. 13: at Kentucky

Feb. 17: vs. Mizzou

Feb. 21: at Mississippi State

Feb. 24: vs. South Carolina

Feb. 28: vs. Alabama

March 2: at Mizzou

March 5: at Georgia

March 9: vs. Texas A&M

Mississippi State basketball 2023-24 schedule

Jan. 6: at South Carolina

Jan. 10: vs. Tennessee

Jan. 13: vs. Alabama

Jan. 17: at Kentucky

Jan. 20: vs. Vanderbilt

Jan. 24: at Florida

Jan. 27: vs. Auburn

Jan. 30: at Ole Miss

Feb. 3: at Alabama

Feb. 7: vs. Georgia

Feb. 10: at Mizzou

Feb. 17: vs. Arkansas

Feb. 21: vs. Ole Miss

Feb. 24: at LSU

Feb. 27: vs. Kentucky

March 2: at Auburn

March 6: at Texas A&M

March 9: vs. South Carolina

