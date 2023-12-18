Sedan crashes into SUV traveling with president's motorcade, driver charged with DUI

An SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's motorcade was struck by another vehicle as Biden was walking out of a dinner on Sunday night, according to reporters traveling with the president.

Biden had just finished answering a reporter's question when the crash occurred, appearing to startle the president. Secret Service agents then walked Biden to his waiting SUV. First lady Jill Biden was already in the vehicle, according to the press pool. The pair had just attended a dinner with staff at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Wilmington, has been charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and inattentive driving, according to a Wilmington police.

PHOTO: Members of the United States Secret Service speak to the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a Secret Service SUV that was blocking the street as U.S. President Joe Biden exited his campaign headquarters, in Wilmington, Del., Dec. 17, 2023. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

The collision was determined to be accidental, police said.

Police had previously said they were investigating the accident to determine whether impairment was a factor.

"The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the motor vehicle collision, which did not result in any injuries. Investigators are also working to determine if impairment was a factor," the spokesperson said in a statement.

MORE: Trump, again, praises dictators and rails against immigrants -- again sparking backlash

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement that President Biden departed without incident and there was no threat toward him.

"Today, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a Secret Service vehicle securing the President’s motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington, DE. There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident," the statement read.

The car involved appeared to be a gold Ford sedan, according to footage from the scene reviewed by ABC News.

After the incident, the car had visible damage to its front bumper.

Sedan crashes into SUV traveling with president's motorcade, driver charged with DUI originally appeared on abcnews.go.com