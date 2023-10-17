Security Threat Raised to Highest Level in Brussels After Attack Leaves Two Dead

Belgian authorities increased the security threat for Brussels to its highest level, as the suspect in an attack that left two people dead was still at large on the morning of October 17.

During a press conference early on Tuesday morning, Belgium prime minister Alexander De Croo confirmed that the threat level in the nation’s capital has been raised to four.

According to local news reports the Belgian National Security Council was set to re-evaluate the city’s threat level on Tuesday.

De Croo went on to link the attack to terrorism saying, “terrorists must understand they will never succeed in their intent”.

“They will never be able to subjugate our free societies,” he added. “Terrorism will never defeat us”. Credit: Alexander De Croo via Storyful