Security guard tackles man who ran onto court during Wizards-76ers game

Monday's Wizards-76ers game was interuppted by a man running onto the court. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In Monday's episode of fans behaving badly, a spectator at Capitol One Arena ran onto the court where he was tackled by a security guard before being rushed off the floor.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of Game 4 between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. A fan ran onto the court near the baseline as play took place on the opposite side of the court.

A guard tackled the intruder just under the basket before officials blew the play dead. Dwight Howard walked over to get a closer look as the two wrestled on the ground.

Fan on the floor in Washington - It's like a contest to see what fan can do the dumbest thing now pic.twitter.com/cKR8FfYrk1 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 1, 2021

The security guard quickly escorted the intruder off the court and into the tunnel as fans in Washington booed loudly.

🤡boy who ran on the court! pic.twitter.com/oWFEoajyBz — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 1, 2021

Play resumed shortly after the interruption.

The incident was the latest in a week filled with unruly NBA fan behavior as the league's welcomed back near-capacity crowds for the first round of the playoffs.

During last Wednesday's Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, a fan was seen spitting at Hawks guard Trae Young. On the same night in Philadelphia a 76ers fan dumped his popcorn on Wizards guard Russell Westbrook.

Two days later the Utah Jazz barred three fans for using abusive language toward Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's family as they watched in the stands. On Sunday, police arrested a Boston Celtics fan after video revealed that he threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Earlier Monday, Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley revealed that a fan threw beer at him during the same game Young was spat upon. And he was playing in front of a home crowd.

