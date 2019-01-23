Security steps in after Devin Booker, Gorgui Dieng threaten to fight in tunnel after on-court spat

Devin Booker and Gorgui Dieng were not having it with each other on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns guard and Minnesota Timberwolves big man got into it on the court and promised to settle things behind the scenes before security got involved.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The incident started when Dieng hit Booker in the face with an errant elbow while trying to clear out after corralling a loose ball. The blow sent Booker to the floor and led to a staredown from the Suns guard during the break in the action after Dieng was called for a foul.

Players stare each other down after ejections

The two then exchanged words, and Booker shoved Dieng in the face. A scuffle ensued, and both players were ejected.

The two maintained eye contact after being separated as they walked toward their separate tunnels.

Devin Booker (1) and Gorgui Dieng tried their best to take their on-court beef to the tunnel before security intervened. (Getty)

Dieng lays out an invitation

Dieng appeared to invite Booker to meet him in the hallway, and Booker seemed ready to oblige, breaking free from his security escort to run toward the tunnel.

Cameras lost sight of both players at that point.

Media in attendance picked up the story from there, reporting that Dieng also escaped his security escort before being restrained again, and that Booker’s security detail eventually restrained him again as well before things calmed down.

So word I’m getting is that after the ejections Dieng fought off two security guards and got within about 15 yards of the Suns locker room before security was able to restrain him. Booker was not in the locker room or anywhere near as he was held up by security outside the tunnel — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 23, 2019





Story continues

It sounds like TRSA security were all on high alert, and that both locker rooms were locked to prevent anything from happening. Awhile later, Mikal Bridges ran in & out of the Suns locker room, so looks like it’s all calmed down — Katherine Fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 23, 2019





Probably best for Booker

As usual, this was an NBA conflict that involved a lot more talking than action. But in this case, both participants seemed ready to go and trade some blows, but got stopped thanks to the efforts of the arena security staff.

That may be the best result for Booker. The tale of the tape is not in his favor.

Booker is by no means a small man, listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds. But Dieng, 6-11 and 245 pounds, has a significant advantage on both fronts and likely reach as well.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who played with Booker at Kentucky, has his money on his current teammate.

Karl-Anthony Towns on who would win Dieng vs. Booker: “I love Devin like a brother … but I got Gorgui.” — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 23, 2019





Dieng found his sense of humor after the dust settled, telling The Arizona Republic he wasn’t trying to fight booker, that he wanted “to exchange jerseys with him.”

If you’re interested, the Timberwolves won the game, 118-91.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Coach Reid: Chiefs star wasn’t warned he was offside

• NFL investigating alleged laser incident involving Brady

• Soccer star was on missing plane, no survivors expected

• Saints’ Thomas calls for do-over of controversial NFC game

