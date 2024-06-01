Security reinforced at Wembley ahead of Champions League final

Police officers walk on the Olympic Way in front of the hosting venue ahead of the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Security at the Wembley stadium in London has been reinforced ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

"We have learnt our lessons and taken additional measures," said Chris Bryant, director of tournaments and events at the English Football Association (FA).

Bryant made reference to the final of the Euros in 2021, when 2,000 English fans without tickets stormed past the stewards to watch the final between the England and the eventual champions Italy.

The new measures include new entrance gates and fences, improved door locks and an internal control room to better monitor fan behaviour.

The costs for renovations are said to have totalled £5 million ($6.37 million). A record number of 2,500 stewards will be on duty at Saturday's game.

Fans walk along Olympic Way towards the hosting venue ahead of the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa