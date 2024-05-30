Security ramped up ahead of Cricket World Cup in NY

New York law enforcement is on alert ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup on Long Island after terror group ISIS made a “global threat” against the games last month.

The games are set to start this weekend at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Officials addressed the threat in a press conference Wednesday, saying they have coordinated with local, state and federal law enforcement to make sure the event runs smoothly.

On Wednesday, law enforcement said the World Cup had received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April, and more threats specifically focused on the India-Pakistan game that is scheduled for June 9.

“I can guarantee you this. This is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history, and I can also guarantee you this – the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9th will be inside that stadium,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said in a social media post that there is no current threat, but her team has been working with federal and local law enforcement in preparation.

“While there is no credible threat this time, I’ve directed @nyspolice to elevate security measures & we’ll continue to monitor as the event nears,” Hochul posted on the social platform X.

The Hill has reached out to the New York Police Department (NYPD) for more information. The organization told ABC News that the threat referencing the specific match, along with the propaganda focused on “large scale sports venues as priority targets,” raises concerns.

ABC News obtained the NYPD assessment of the threat, which referenced the deadly ISIS attack in March at a Moscow music venue. It also mentioned a pro-ISIS channel that posted on May 28 showing a hooded figure with a rifle on its back and drones mentioning “Nassau Stadium.”

During the press conference, streamed by CBS News, Ryder outlined some safety protocols for the event. Law enforcement will be on the ground and in the air, surveilling the area and making sure only attendees who follow the protocol are able to enter the surrounding area.

Eisenhower Park, where the stadium sits, will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to roughly 6 p.m. and police will reopen the area once fans leave for the day.

Spectators will go through metal detectors and no bags or drones will be allowed in the stadium. Parking at Eisenhower Park will be limited to VIP ticket holders and all other parking will be at the Nassau Coliseum.

This is the first time Cricket World Cup matches will be held in the United States. South Africa and Sri Lanka will kick off regular play of the tournament on Monday morning after warm-up matches this weekend.

