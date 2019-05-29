Security guard shoved by Ezekiel Elliott says he wants Cowboys star to apologize

A week after his unfortunate encounter with Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, a security guard is speaking out.

‘To have someone you looked up to shove you ...’

Nineteen-year old Kyle Johnson, a California resident who was working security at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas earlier this month, told Los Angeles station KCBS about the incident with Elliott, who shoved him to the ground in the early morning hours of May 18.

The security guard shoved by Ezekiel Elliott earlier this month wants a sincere apology from the Dallas Cowboys running back. (Getty Images)

“I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence ... it’s not the biggest thing in the world, but I mean, really – nothing happened? Come on,” Johnson told reporter Dave Lopez.

In video of the incident, which was obtained by TMZ, Elliott approaches Johnson, who is standing against temporary metal fencing and wearing a hooded sweatshirt that says “Event Staff” on the back.

“You got something to say?” Elliott asks. He then leans into Johnson and pushes him with his elbow.

Johnson falls, the fencing clanging to the pavement.

‘I didn’t do anything’

Las Vegas Metro police arrive and placed Elliott in handcuffs, but he was only detained and not arrested or charged because Johnson didn’t want to press charges.

“He actually threw his hands up and said, ‘I didn’t do anything’ after clearly shoving me,” Johnson said. “But he said he didn’t do it.

“You know, I didn’t want to make a rash decision that soon, without evaluating it further. It was 3 in the morning, I was shocked.”

Johnson told Lopez he didn’t want to create more trouble for Elliott, who served a six-game suspension in 2017 after an NFL investigation into domestic violence allegations against him.

“I told the police that I just want an apology out of the guy,” Johnson said. “Way out of control. Just not necessary. I’m not going to festivals shoving over security guards.”

Case closed?

This may not be the end of things for Elliott when it comes to Johnson.

Lopez asked him if he regrets not having Elliott charged or if he might change his mind; on the latter, Johnson said he didn’t know.

Johnson indicated that he wishes Elliott would offer a sincere apology for his actions.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported on Monday that the NFL is “likely” to review Elliott’s actions to see if he violated previous suspension guidelines set forth by league commissioner Roger Goodell.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said the incident does not impact the 23-year-old’s status with the team, though that may be out of his hands.

