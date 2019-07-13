Security guard files charges against Ezekiel Elliott after Las Vegas incident

While the NFL decided not to punish Ezekiel Elliott for an incident with a Las Vegas security guard in May, it appears that the Dallas Cowboys running back isn’t out of hot water just yet.

According to Fox5 Las Vegas’ Enzo Marino, Electric Daisy Carnival security guard Kyle Johnson filed charges against Elliott on Friday stemming from the May 19 incident at the music festival in Las Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elliott was seen knocking down Johnson at the music festival early on May 19 after an apparent argument with his girlfriend, bumping the 19-year-old security gaurd backward into a metal gate. Elliott was later detained and handcuffed by police, however was released after Johnson said he did not want to press charges.

The NFL later investigated the incident, but determined that Elliott would not face punishment. That’s when Johnson changed his mind.

“To just not have anything happen to him, the NFL is basically saying, ‘Hey, it’s OK for you to go to Vegas, get obliterated, and then go shove people over fences,” Johnson said, via Marino.

An EDC security guard filed charges against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot after an alleged assault in May. @enzomarinotv spoke to security guard following a visit with @LVMPD



More: https://t.co/hgDAfIre1n pic.twitter.com/jIQ8pYDrmP — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 13, 2019

Story continues

According to Marino, the Las Vegas police department will now investigate the incident and determine if charges are warranted before they can officially be filed.

Elliott apologized to Johnson shortly after the incident, however Johnson and his father didn’t appreciate the gesture.

“It was just very like, un-empathetic,” Johnson said of the apology, via Marino. “‘Oh, I have to do this, I’m being forced to do this, I don’t want to be here right now,’ kind of thing.”

Elliott’s attorneys said in a statement on Saturday, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that he and his team are cooperating fully with the Las Vegas police department. Johnson’s charges, they said, is simply another attempt at extorting Elliott.

“Over the course of the past several weeks, Mr. Elliott has been the target of extortion. Kyle Johnson’s filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Elliott in connection with the Las Vegas incident is the latest attempt to do so. Mr. Elliott and his team are in contact with all the proper authorities and are fully cooperating with them in their investigations.”

Elliott met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month to discuss the incident. The league then announced that, after a “comprehensive investigation” into the incident, it would not suspend him.

“Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgement and committed to make better choices in the future,” the league said in a statement. “He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally. Commissioner Goodell determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted.”

Charges have been filed against Ezekiel Elliott following an incident with a Las Vegas security guard in May. (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: