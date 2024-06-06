Security forced to step in as man confronts Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter at team hotel

A security officer stepped between a man and members of the Chicago Sky on Wednesday as their bus arrived at the team hotel in Washington, D.C., ahead of their upcoming game against the Washington Mystics.

The man had a camera and was trying to approach guard Chennedy Carter, however security was able to de-escalate the situation without the assistance of police, general manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"It was over as fast as it started," Pagliocca said. "I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team."

A video of the incident was posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday night but was later deleted, though several Sky players did comment about the situation on their feeds.

"finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP," Sky forward Angel Reese posted.

Carter has been the subject of some intense criticism lately after her flagrant hit on Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark in a game on Sunday.

The Sky are in Washington for their next game Thursday night against the winless Mystics.

