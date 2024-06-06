How security has changed at the JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — For decades, thousands of fans have turned out to Suplizio Field for the Junior College World Series all week. How has security changed at Suplizio Field changed since 2004?

If you come to JUCO ready to be search and questioned you’re in for a nice surprise. Except for the occasional overzealous fan security is not a major concern. It’s an old fashioned good time. From 2004 KREX 5 story about JUCO security

JUCO Chairman Jamie Hamilton told WesternSlopeNow the biggest change in the past 20 years in security at the Junior College World Series has been awareness. “We’re telling people if you see something, say something to protect everybody here.”

Back in the day, at most 10 security guards patrolled the stadium. “We partnered up with the city police department. They’ve done a great job and they have a strong police presence out. They’ve hired Citadel Security to do our bag checks at the gate,” Hamilton said.

This year, the original security plan included metal detectors at the entrance for an extra layer of safety. “It’s such a choke point with 8,000 people coming in through. It just wasn’t working very well,” Hamilton said instead, extra Citadel security guards were added for bag checks.

The bag policy for the JUCO World Series has been updated or at least more thoroughly outlined in the past 20 years:

No fireworks, drones & laser pointers

No firearms (including concealed carry)

No knives over a 3.5″ blade

No alcohol

No smoking or vaping

No marijuana or illegal drugs

No animals (service animals allowed)

No oversized coolers (12″x18″x12″ or smaller are allowed)

Still, JUCO is focused on providing a family atmosphere unmatched by most other public events. “We allow food to be brought in here even though we have concessions. It’s still that family atmosphere. If they want to bring a pizza in they can do something like that,” Hamilton said.

