Sectional wrestling roundup: Ohl brothers, four other champs lead Ontario to repeat title

CLYDE – He’s back.

One week after having to default in the finals of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament because of ankle and knee issues, Ontario’s Jacob Ohl won a Division II sectional wrestling title at Clyde High School.

In a No. 2 versus No. 3 showdown between state-ranked lightweights, Ohl, a projected state finalist, outlasted Galion freshman Carter Trukovich 11-10 for the 113-pound title, helping his Warriors to a repeat team championship.

Ontario topped the 12-team field with 190 points to out-distance runner-up Bellevue (180.5) and third place Clyde (174.5). Surprising Lexington was fifth (123) finishing just ahead of Galion (117), which is ranked as one of the top 10 teams in the state.

Ohl, a two-time state placer and a 2022 state runner-up as a sophomore, was one of six champions and seven finalists for the Warriors. His sophomore brother Aiden, the No. 1-ranked 106-pounder in the state, pinned Clyde’s Heath Norris at 3:03 in the finals.

Ontario High School’s Jacob Ohl wrestles Clear Fork High School’s Walker Kirkpatrick during their 120lbs match during the dual match Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at Ontario High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Also winning titles were Mason Turnbaugh (138), Dylan Floyd (165), Landon Sowards (190) and Landon Campbell (215). Cole Dille was a runner-up (157) for the Warriors.

In the finals, Turnbaugh, son of Ontario coach Wes Turnbaugh, pinned Bellevue’s Konner Dauch at :311; Floyd decisioned Willard’s Ryan Fox 4-0; Sowards pinned Lex’s David Biggers at 2:21 and Campbell, a projected state finalist, pinned Bowling Green’s Owen Rath in 39 seconds.

Gradey Harding (120) and Alex Griffith (285) are a pair of third-ranked Galion Tigers who won titles. Harding scored a 24-7 technical fall over Clyde’s Hunter Pollock and Griffith pinned Bowling Green’s Hunter Kozlowicz.

The top four in each weight advance to the district tournament at Norwalk High School.

Thirds went to Lex’s Brayden Vance (165), Jared Manns (190) and Aedan Nicol (285) and Galion’s Carsten Branstetter (126). Finishing fourth were Lex’s Vincent Hardin (126), Owen Reamsnider (132), Cole Eichorn (175) and Nate Taylor (215).

Ontario High School’s Julian McGinty wrestles Clear Fork High School’s Peyton Hoskins during their 132lbs match during the dual match Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at Ontario High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Colts are runner-up at Sandusky

Hezekiah Molina (106) and Peyton Hoskins (132) won titles and were among four finalists as Clear Fork took runner-up honors behind Sandusky Perkins in the DII sectional at Sandusky High School.

Molina scored a 10-0 major decision over Toledo Central Catholic’s Alexzander Guerra and Hoskins won a wild one, outlasting Vermilion’s Ashton Clifton 14-12 in overtime. Finishing second for the Colts were Colton Wenger (113). Tristin Cromer (126) and brothers Luke and Blake Schlosser at 165 and 175, respectively.

Also advancing to the district meet at Norwalk for Clear Fork with third place showings were Walker Kirkpatrick (120), Damon Hoskins (138) and Landon Schlosser (150).

Mike Thomas, ranked sixth in the state at 120, won a title for Madison by pinning Perkins’ Ronnie Kromer at 2:39. Aiden Proctor (138) and Jaxin Stancombe (285) were runners-up for the Rams.

Also finishing second was Shelby’s Josh Manuel (215).

Thirds also went to Shelby’s Arthur Cain (126) and Skyler Winters (190). Finishing fourth and staying alive were Madison’s Ashton McGlasson (126) and Alex Thompson (157) and Kahleb Vance (165) and Shelby’s Denny Lafon (144) and Blake Nixon (150).

Ashland High School’s Mason Bauer wrestles Ontario High School’s Aiden Ohl during their 106lbs match at the 61st Annual JC Gorman Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Mansfield Senior High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Ashland wins Avon Lake sectional

Thanks to 10 district qualifiers, Ashland scored 178.5 points to out-distance Avon Lake (160.5) and Toledo St. John (156.5) for a Division I sectional title at Avon Lake.

Freshmen Mason Bauer (106) and Guardian Miller (126) won titles for the Arrows. Bauer, ranked No. 6 in the state, pinned North Ridgeville’s Ian Rottari in the finals at 1:37. Miller, ranked 10th, was a 13-4 winner over Westlake’s Brogan Hartup.

Taking runner-up honors for Ashland were Cooper Smith (190) and Cayden Spotts (215). Thirds went to freshman Isaak Wickham (132) and Hayden DiPuccio (175) and fourths to freshman Max Ohl (113), Tyler Dodson (144), Talon Boyd (165) and Dylan Wodzisz (285).

Ashland, one of the smallest schools in DI, now heads to arguably the toughest district mee in Ohio in Perrysburg.

Ontario High School’s Mason Turnbaugh wrestles Northmor High School’s Cowin Becker during their 138lbs match at the 61st Annual JC Gorman Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Mansfield Senior High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Lightweights lead way for Northmor

Northmor won four of the first five weight classes and rode that strong start in the championship round to third place in a very strong DIII sectional meet at Ridgedale High School.

Carter Thomas (106), Brady Carr (113), Ethan Amens (120) and Cowin Becker (132) claimed titles for the Knights. Northmor is trying to keep its streak alive of having multiple representatives at the state meet. That streak is 20 years long.

Thomas defeated Centerburg’s Cory Climer 4-2 for his title. Carr followed with a 9-8 win over Cardington’s Dylan Compton and Amens was right on their heels, pinning Edison’s Karson Thomas at 2:20.

Becker, a two-time state medalist, needed only 56 seconds to oust Pleasant’s Greyson Haycook in the finals. Finishing runner-up for Northmor was Carson Campbell (157).

Also qualifying for districts with fourth place finishes were Collin Beck (126), James Eichler (175) and Rodney Accord (215).

