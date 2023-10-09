Sectional tennis roundup: NDCL's Elena Fleming, Hawken's Dani Forte win sectional singles titles

Oct. 8—NDCL's Elena Fleming won in dominant fashion Oct. 7 at the Division I girls tennis Solon Sectional tournament en route to a singles title.

Fleming didn't lose a game in four matches — winning in every round, 6-0, 6-0. In the sectional championship match, she blanked Solon's Ariel Hsieh.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles earn a spot at the D-I district tournament. The district tournament will be held Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 at Springside Athletic Club.

Lucy Paulin of NDCL also earned a D-I district singles spot with a fourth-place finish.

In D-I doubles, Mentor's Ana Paglio and Maddie Enough earned a district spot with a fourth-place finish.

At the D-II Solon Sectional, Hawken's Dani Forte won the singles title with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Kenston's Brooke McNeal.

Also advancing to district in singles were Gilmour's Abigail Lynch (third) and Perry's Audrey Austin.

In doubles, Hawken's Hayley Garber and Valeria Kislyansky won the sectional title with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Orange's Daniela DeMata and Lilly Guller.

Also earning district spots in doubles were Hawken's Bea Hardcore and Bella Hsieh (third) and Kenston's Madison Davila and Alexa Ungaro (fourth).