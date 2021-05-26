Sectional Roundup: Gregory homers twice as PH outslugs Greenfield

Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·3 min read

May 26—FORTVILLE — Khloee Gregory homered twice, and Caroline DeRolf added a solo shot and two RBI as Pendleton Heights outslugged Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Greenfield-Central 12-7 and advanced to the Sectional 9 championship game.

The Cougars led 3-1 until Pendleton Heights (19-10) exploded for four-run innings in the fourth and sixth frames to take control.

In the fourth, Gregory hit her first homer of the night before Kylie Davis drove home two runs with a double. Kieli Ryan chased Davis home with a double of her own, and it was 5-3.

Gregory's second blast made it 6-3 in the fifth before DeRolf homered in the sixth. Ryan and Grace Scott also drove in runs during the rally for a 10-3 lead.

Greenfield-Central (16-11) pulled closer in the bottom of the sixth when Ella Redmon hammered a three-run homer, her second of the sectional, to make it a 10-6 game.

But the Arabians put the game away in the top of the seventh when Gregory singled to lead off the inning, moved up to second on a walk to Brynn Libler and both runners scored on a single by Hailee Brunnemer.

Ryann Norris went the distance in the circle for the Arabians, striking out seven batters and walking none.

Pendleton Heights — which defeated the Marauders 13-3 on May 6 — will face Mount Vernon on Thursday at 6 p.m. with the winner hosting the regional game Tuesday. Mount Vernon routed Muncie Central 15-0 in the second semifinal.

SECTIONAL 39

TIPTON — Madison-Grant advanced to the semifinals with a 9-2 win over Central Indiana Conference rival Blackford.

Chelsea Parker and Sydney Duncan each doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Argylls' offense and back the pitching of Katie Duncan and Elizabeth Lee.

Lee threw the first five innings for M-G (16-9), allowing five hits and two earned runs while fanning six before Katie Duncan came on to finish in relief with two hitless innings.

The Bruins took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Argylls answered in the bottom half.

Chelsea Bowland walked and Daya Greene singled to start the inning and both moved up on a Sydney Duncan sacrifice. Bowland then scored on a passed ball, and Greene scored on a Parker grounder that was booted at third.

M-G did not trail again. They manufactured a run in the third when Greene reached on an error, advanced on a second miscue and stole third before scoring on a Sydney Duncan groundout.

While the Bruins got that run back in the top of the fourth, the Argylls scored five in the bottom of the frame.

Bowland singled home two runs before Sydney Duncan doubled home a pair. She then scored on Parker's double for an 8-2 lead.

Parker singled Greene home in the sixth to cap the scoring.

M-G will face Eastern in the second semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 55

DALEVILLE — Wes-Del defeated Daleville 10-4 to advance to the sectional championship game. No further details were available.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.

