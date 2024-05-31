Sectional golf finishes up in Vincennes

May 31—VINCENNES — Area golf teams took part in the Vincennes Sectional on a beautiful Friday at Cypress Hill.

Gibson Southern won the event with a 309, followed by South Knox with a 332 and host Lincoln with a 333 to advance as teams, while Barr-Reeve was fourth with a 343 and Washington also missed advancing to the Country Oaks Regional with a 344. Peyton Ste iniger of Rivet, Peyton Blackard and Daymian Rij of Gibson Southern were co-medalists with a 75s.

WHS was led by Michael McCarthy with an 81, and he will advance without his team. Tristan Zollars shot 84, Aiden Boyd added an 89, and a pair of 91s from Bensen Smith and Patrick McCarthy rounded out the Hatchet scoring.

Barr-Reeve's Levi Traylor shot 82 and just missed advancing. Issac Knepp posted an 84, Cam Knepp shot 87, Pierce Madison shot 112 and Lincoln Wagler shot 90 for a 343-team score.

North Daviess added a 388 as a team with Nick Fine shooting a 91 to lead the team. Lance Stoll shot 97, Coby Loheider and Collin Lengacher added 100s and Max Toy shot 102.

Washington Catholic posted a team score of 459, but got a good score of 82 from Ethan Armstrong. Jace Hammer shot 115, Sean Flynn added a 130 and Xavier Hovel shot 132.

At the Jasper Sectional at Sultan's Run-on Thursday, Loogootee's Connor Swartzentruber finished tied for third overall with a 77. The Lions finished fourth as a team with a 352, with Jasper winning with a 305. Shoals also participated finishing 13th with a 472. Caleb Schnarr of Jasper was medalist with a 68.

Those advancing will move on to Country Oak's regional next week at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.