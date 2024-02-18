It's sectional draw Sunday. Storylines to watch during high school boys basketball draw

Sectional draw time. How did we get here so quickly?

The high school boys’ basketball sectional draw is set for 5 p.m. Sunday. Watch it at IHSAAtv.org. Here are the storylines I will be looking for as the draw is announced (sectional play starts Feb. 27):

Noblesville Millers guard Aaron Fine (3) yells in excitement after defeating Zionsville Eagles for the IHSAA Class 4A sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Carmel High School in Carmel. The Noblesville Millers defeated the Zionsville Eagles, 58-50.

How does Sectional 8 shake out?

The top three teams in Class 4A – No. 1 Fishers (21-1), No. 2 Noblesville (19-2) and No. 3 Westfield (18-2) – are in the Sectional 8 field at Noblesville. But there might not be much of an advantage here with Hamilton Southeastern (15-7), Zionsville (11-11) and Carmel (11-10) also ranked in the top-20 in 4A in the Sagarin Ratings.

The advantage is not necessarily the team you draw but getting the bye. Two teams will automatically advance into the sectional semifinal without playing a game.

“To me, you are hoping for the bye, so you only have to beat two good teams instead of three,” Fishers coach Garrett Winegar said. “I don’t think there’s a good draw in our sectional. Obviously, that’s tough. But at the same time as a coach and as players, that’s the type of environment you want to play in. I’m excited for our guys to get to experience it and hopefully we have a little better luck than we did the last few years.”

Noblesville is the defending sectional champ and has the advantage of playing at home. The Millers’ only losses this season came to Fishers and Westfield. Fishers has not won a sectional title since the school reopened and became sectional eligible in 2007.

Interesting note: The Sectional 8 winner has alternated winning three games and two games since 2018. Carmel won three in 2018, won two in 2019, three in 2020 and two in 2021, before Westfield won three in 2022 for its first sectional title and Noblesville won two in 2023 for its first title in 13 years.

If that trend holds, this year’s winner will be playing on the first night. Maybe you don’t want the bye.

Can Lawrence North rebound in Sectional 10?

We will bid a fond farewell to the currently configured Sectional 10 with Cathedral and Crispus Attucks likely to move down to Class 3A under the new class and sectional alignment.

Fourth-ranked Lawrence North (20-3) will host the sectional and looked like a strong favorite for most of the season – and may still be. The Wildcats, who started 17-0, lost to Carmel, Ben Davis and Fishers since the start of February. The good news for Lawrence North is it will see none of those teams in the sectional.

Coach Chris Giffin’s team is 6-0 against Sectional 10 opponents, including a one-point win over Crispus Attucks in December. Junior Azavier Robinson and Co. should be motivated after last year’s disappointing loss to Attucks in the sectional semifinal.

There are no real lightweights here. Attucks (18-5) won the City tournament and Cathedral (15-4) is coming off a win over defending state champion Ben Davis. North Central (13-7), Lawrence Central (11-8), Warren Central (12-10) and Tech (14-7) are all capable of springing an upset or two. In the seven-team bracket, only one team will receive the bye into the semifinal.

Who emerges in 4A outside of Central Indiana/Kokomo?

Call me a hater/homer but has there ever been a season where Central Indiana was this dominant in Class 4A. The Associated Press voters seem to agree as the entire top-10 in the class is made up of Indianapolis-area teams, plus No. 5 Kokomo.

But the way the tournament is aligned by geography, there will obviously be teams outside the top-10 emerge. The winner of Sectional 1 at East Chicago Central could be one to watch. The host Cardinals are 17-4 and knocked off sectional rival Lake Central (17-3) by 17 points two weeks ago. Munster (14-8) could also be a sleeper in Sectional 1. Coach Mike Hackett’s teams are always tough.

Sectional 2 at Chesterton will also be balanced and interesting with Crown Point (14-5), Portage (13-8), Valparaiso (18-5) and Chesterton (12-9) all contenders. South Bend Riley (19-4) and senior Payton Baird will be a team to watch coming out of Sectional 3 at Mishawaka.

The best team outside of Central Indiana might be Fort Wayne Wayne (18-3), which is riding a 10-game winning streak into Sectional 6 at Homestead. The Generals, led by senior Jevon Lewis and juniors HJ Dillard and Chase Barnes, won a regional title last year.

The best teams in 4A in the south (outside of our area) are probably Jeffersonville (12-7) and Evansville Harrison (17-3). Jeffersonville is part of Sectional 15 at Seymour (Seymour beat the Red Devils by one point in December) and Evansville Harrison is in Sectional 16 at Evansville North. Harrison lost to sectional rival Evansville Reitz by two points last week.

Class 3A Sectional 27 draw

It would be stunning if second-ranked Brebeuf Jesuit (14-5) and seventh-ranked Guerin Catholic (16-7) do not meet at some point again in Class 3A Sectional 27 at Guerin. Will it be the first round or later in the six-team field?

Guerin is the state runner-up, but Brebeuf knocked off the Golden Eagles 59-50 a month ago. Can Evan Haywood and the Braves do it again on Guerin’s home floor? Do not overlook Heritage Christian (12-9) or Bishop Chatard (9-10). Heritage Christian took Brebeuf to overtime in an 81-68 loss on Friday.

The route for top contenders

Three interesting draws for state title contenders who could have major hurdles in the sectional:

*Second-ranked Brownstown Central (19-4) in Class 2A Sectional 46 at Southwestern (Hanover). If Purdue recruit Jack Benter can take Brownstown Central on a state title run as a senior, the Braves will have to do it the hard way against No. 5 Southwestern (19-3) and/or No. 5 Providence (15-3). Brownstown Central defeated Providence by two points in the sectional semifinal last year on a run to the semistate championship game.

*Defending Class A state champion Lutheran (12-8) might be a slight favorite in Sectional 59 at Lutheran but Tindley (14-8) and Greenwood Christian (12-7) will certainly have a say. The Saints edged Greenwood Christian by four points last year in the sectional final.

*Class 3A top-ranked Danville (18-2) will be the favorite in Class 3A Sectional 25 at Lebanon, though Tri-West (16-5) is a sleeper. It is difficult to beat a team three times, right? Danville is 2-0 against the Bruins this season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA basketball: Storylines to watch for Sunday's sectional draw