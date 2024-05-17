SECTIONAL CHAMPS: Altamont boys track and field wins first sectional title in three years; several local athletes punch their tickets to state

May 16—NEWTON — Back on top.

For the first time since the 2021 season, the Altamont boys track and field team can call themselves sectional champions.

The Indians accomplished the feat Wednesday evening at Newton High School, defeating the host Eagles by a mere two points, 105-103.

"It's hard to have words for this," head coach Trenton Deadmond said. "Your goal at the sectional meet is always to get as many people to state as possible; that's the No. 1 thing that you want to see happen. You don't try to win it, necessarily. You hope that you can and you hope that you will, but everybody did what they needed to do. From the throwers to the jumpers to the runners, our relay team showed up huge today. We got some big points that we weren't expecting to get in our throws.

"There's a lot to be grateful for."

Field events started off the meet.

Sophomore thrower Brock Wendling came in second in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 4 inches. Junior Derrick Bauer set a personal record and came in second in the discus with a throw of 140 feet, 11.75 inches.

Junior Ben Roedl came in first in three events. He won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 0.75 inches, the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 10 inches and the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 3.75 inches.

Sophomore Jacob Veteto also helped in the scoring, finishing second in the pole vault with a vault of 13 feet, 1.5 inches.

As for track events, senior Logan Duncan finished fourth in the 100 with a season-best time of 11.48 seconds. He also finished third in the 200 with a personal best time of 23.21 seconds.

Duncan narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet but was still happy to be a part of a team that came home with a plaque.

"PRs in 100 and 200 and only a tenth off of the qualifying time; a little bit disappointed in that, but for the team to win sectionals, we weren't even trying," Duncan said. "Our program in 2021 had 12 guys and we had 25-30 compete today. It's amazing to see what this program has come to and what still is to come."

Altamont's 4x200-meter relay team of sophomores Dexter Sloan and Trent Tedrick, senior Garrett Schultz and junior Hayden Summers finished second at 1:33.81. The 4x100 team of Duncan, Sloan, Schultz and junior Alex Walker finished fourth at 45.51 seconds.

The 4x400 team ended the event with Summers crossing the finish line, only to be greeted shortly after by his teammates. He anchored that team to a third-place finish at 3:37.34. Sophomore Jacob Johnson, Tedrick and Schultz were also on the 4x4 team.

"Going into it, we knew that we needed to get close to Newton, if not beat them and the rest of my teammates did their job and I guess it feels great knowing that we can keep up with everybody else," Summers said.

Other local teams represented their schools well, too.

Cumberland's Reid Carlen won the 100 at 11 seconds flat. He finished second in the 200 at 23.10 seconds.

Newton's Parker Wolf won the 400 at 50.11 seconds. He beat future Eastern Illinois teammate Mason Evens (Casey-Westfield), who finished second at 50.76 seconds.

"It's fun because I'm gonna room with him, too, so we're already getting close right now and running against him helps everything," Wolf said.

Luke Weber won the 800 at 1:59.65 and the 1600 at 4:36.81. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's August Cosart set a personal record in the 1600 at 4:37.49, a time that also set the school record, which was previously held by current head coach Clint Lorton.

Dieterich's Kaden Einhorn set a personal record in the 3200 at 10:11.86. CHBC's Griffin Vaughn finished second at 10:19.35 and Einhorn's teammate, Trevor Crutcher, was third at 10:31.50.

Newton's Evan Baltzell finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.44 seconds. Teutopolis' Karson Zerrusen was fourth at 16.48 seconds and Baltzell's teammate, Owen Schackmann, was fifth at 16.71 seconds.

Cumberland's Logan Gerhardt finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 41.37 seconds. Baltzell was third with a personal record, 42.22 seconds and Summers was fourth at 42.50 seconds.

Brownstown/St. Elmo's Trenten Monnet won the shot put with a personal best throw of 46 feet, 7.5 inches. He also won the discus at 146 feet, 6.25 inches.

Lastly, Newton's Wade Wickham took first in the pole vault with a personal-best vault of 13 feet, 1.5 inches. He cleared that on his first attempt.

Below are all the times and placements from every event.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Altamont 105; 2. Newton 103; 3. Casey (C.-Westfield) 70; 4. Toledo (Cumberland) 66; 5. Vandalia 50; 6. Bridgeport (Red Hill) 47; 7t. Effingham (St. Anthony) 43; 7t. Marshall 43; 9. Flora 35; 10. Brownstown/St. Elmo 29; 11. Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 24; 12. Dieterich 20; 13. Teutopolis 18; 14. Neoga 15; 15. Lawrenceville 10; 16. Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 8; 17. Louisville (North Clay) 5.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m — 1. Reid Carlen, Toledo (Cumberland), 11.00; 2. Ryan Richards, Casey (C.-Westfield), 11.25; 3. Samual Stimler, Bridgeport (Red Hill), 11.32; 4. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 11.48; 5. Clayton Roney, Bridgeport (Red Hill), 11.58; 6. Evan Zumbahlen, Newton, 11.74; 7. Dexter Sloan, Altamont, 11.75; 8. Jarrett Burkett, Flora, 11.78.

200m — 1. Samual Stimler, Bridgeport (Red Hill), 22.76; 2. Reid Carlen, Toledo (Cumberland), 23.10; 3. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 23.21; 4. Jarrett Burkett, Flora, 23.88; 5. Evan Zumbahlen, Newton, 24.20; 6. William Moore, Casey (C.-Westfield), 24.56; 7. Dexter Sloan, Altamont, 24.59; 8. Drake Richards, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 24.68.

400m — 1. Parker Wolf, Newton, 50.11; 2. Mason Evens, Casey (C.-Westfield), 50.76; 3. Hayden Parcel, Casey (C.-Westfield), 51.77; 4. Mason Byers, Louisville (North Clay), 52.50; 5. Ian Whitehead, Vandalia, 52.73; 6. Drake Richards, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 53.46; 7. Kaleb Bierman, Toledo (Cumberland), 53.50; 8. Jacob Johnson, Altamont, 55.43.

800m — 1. Luke Weber, Newton, 1:59.65; 2. Nick Fouty, Casey (C.-Westfield), 2:05.19; 3. Cameron Roedl, Toledo (Cumberland), 2:05.39; 4. Nic Jackson, Vandalia, 2:08.72; 5. Turner Graham, Marshall, 2:09.99: 6. Braydan Morrison, Lawrenceville, 2:11.85; 7. Ryan Powell, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 2:14.84; 8. James Emmerich, Effingham (St. Anthony), 2:15.92.

1600m — 1. Luke Weber, Newton, 4:36.81; 2. August Cosart, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 4:37.49; 3. Julius Ramos, Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:38.36; 4. Jackson Green, Marshall, 4:40.85; 5. Kaden Einhorn, Dieterich, 4:51.31; 6. Steven Hendrixson, Marshall, 4:51.52; 7. Braydan Morrison, Lawrenceville, 4:53.34; 8. Cameron Roedl, Toledo (Cumberland), 4:56.45.

3200m — 1. Kaden Einhorn, Dieterich, 10:11.86; 2. Griffin Vaughn, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 10:19.35; 3. Trevor Crutcher, Dieterich, 10:31.50; 4. Daniel Ramos, Effingham (St. Anthony), 11:09.76; 5. Kade Bradley, Toledo (Cumberland), 11:31.33; 6. Brady Lindholm, Flora, 11:46.67; 7. Holden Barthelemy, Newton, 11:59.15; 8. Juan Fulk, Altamont, 12:14.13.

110m hurdles — 1. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 15.00; 2. Sam Bowers, Vandalia, 16.06; 3. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 16.44; 4. Karson Zerrusen, Teutopolis, 16.48; 5. Owen Schackmann, Newton, 16.71; 6. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 17.29; 7. Kaleb Peebles, Vandalia, 17.38; 8. Reece Ralston, Bridgeport (Red Hill), 17.56.

300m hurdles — 1. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 40.30; 2. Logan Gerhardt, Toledo (Cumberland), 41.37; 3. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 42.22; 4. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 42.50; 5. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 42.93; 6. Sam Bowers, Vandalia, 43.52; 7. Reece Ralston, Bridgeport (Red Hill), 44.53; 8. Owen Schackmann, Newton, 44.97.

4x100m relay — 1. Casey (C.-Westfield), 43.79; 2. Bridgeport (Red Hill), 44.61; 3. Newton, 45.22; 4. Altamont, 45.51; 5. Vandalia, 46.23; 6. Toledo (Cumberland), 47.25; 7. Marshall, 47.49; 8. Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 47.61.

4x200m relay — 1. Bridgeport (Red Hill), 1:32.82; 2. Altamont, 1:33.81; 3. Vandalia, 1:36.68; 4. Newton, 1:38.78; 5. Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 1:39.92; 6. Toledo (Cumberland), 1:41.13; 7. Neoga, 1:42.00; 8. Casey (C.-Westfield), 1:43.57.

4x400m relay — 1. Casey (C.-Westfield), 3:31.51; 2. Newton, 3:36.37; 3. Altamont, 3:37.34; 4. Vandalia, 3:37.55; 5. Effingham (St. Anthony), 3:38.04; 6. Toledo (Cumberland), 3:44.29; 7. Marshall, 3:50.58; 8. Neoga, 3:54.38.

4x800m relay — 1. Effingham (St. Anthony), 8:25.71; 2. Toledo (Cumberland), 8:25.73; 3. Newton, 8:29.92; 4. Vandalia, 9:06.41; 5. Neoga, 9:08.28; 6. Casey (C.-Westfield), 10:07.65; 7. Flora, 10:46.01.

Shot Put — 1. Trenten Monnet, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 14.21m; 2. Brock Wendling, Altamont, 13.21m; 3. Anthony Roley, Teutopolis, 13.17m; 4. Dominic Baltzell, Newton, 12.93m; 5. Jack Hawkins, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 12.22m; 6. William Moore, Casey (C.-Westfield), 11.78m; 7. Bryce Grighun, Marshall, 11.56m; 8. Lynn Clough, Toledo (Cumberland), 11.48m.

Discus — 1. Trenten Monnet, Brownstown/St. Elmo, 44.66m; 2. Derrick Bauer, Altamont, 42.97m; 3. William Moore, Casey (C.-Westfield), 39.43m; 4. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, 37.13m; 5. Isaac Venatta, Toledo (Cumberland), 36.19m; 6. Wade Wickham, Newton, 35.85m; 7. Andrew Hartman, Flora, 35.47m; 8. Karson Zerrusen, Teutopolis, 34.55m.

High Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 1.85m; 2. Calvin Sudkamp, Effingham (St. Anthony), 1.80m; 3. Lucas Bowers, Vandalia, 1.80m; 4. Hayden Bridges, Altamont, 1.75m; 5. Hayden Parcel, Casey (C.-Westfield), 1.75m; 6. Porter Lilly, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City, 1.70m; 7. Will Vonderheide, Effingham (St. Anthony), 1.70m; 8. Kaleb Bierman, Toledo (Cumberland), 1.65m.

Pole Vault — 1. Wade Wickham, Newton, 4.00m; 2. Jacob Veteto, Altamont, 4.00m; 3. Brant Niebrugge, Teutopolis, 3.70m; 4. Isaac Fallert, Effingham (St. Anthony), 2.95m.

Long Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 6.35m; 2. Braxton Huddlestun, Flora, 5.90m; 3. Clayton Roney, Bridgeport (Red Hill), 5.90m; 4. Tanner Waller, Lawrenceville, 5.79m; 5. Kaiden Sanders, Marshall, 5.73m; 6. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 5.56m; 7. Jayden Hubler-Rench, Vandalia, 5.42m; 8. Madix Weddle, Marshall, 5.38m.

Triple Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 13.20m; 2. Braxton Huddlestun, Flora, 12.12m; 3. Jadon Leib, Flora, 11.56m; 4. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 11.33m; 5. Owen Schackmann, Newton, 11.26m; 6. Kelby Bierman, Toledo (Cumberland), 11.24m; 7. Calvin Sudkamp, Effingham (St. Anthony), 10.97m; 8. DJ Nebel, Toledo (Cumberland), 10.80m.