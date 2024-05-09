Sectional baseball: Oak Hill slugs Greenbrier East; Woodrow, Westside win

May 8—Oak Hill 13, Greenbrier East 2

fairlea — No. 3 Oak Hill broke open a two-run game with five runs in the sixth and four in the seventh and defeated No. 1 Greenbrier East 13-2 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Wednesday.

Owen Grose came up big for the Red Devils (19-12), going 2 for 4 with five runs batted in. Trent Rider and Hunter Elswick both had two hits.

Aiden Smith, who threw two short innings of relief in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Woodrow, started and got the win. He struggled with his control, walking six batters, but also struck out six in 6 1/3 innings. He limited the Spartans to three hits and one run was unearned.

Austin Cochran, Gavin Bennett and Eli Green had the hits for Greenbrier East (10-19).

Greenbrier East will host No. 2 Woodrow Wilson in an elimination game Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The winner will host Oak Hill for the championship Friday. Oak Hill will have to be defeated twice.

Woodrow Wilson 8, Princeton 1

Drew Gallaher worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings and No. 2 Woodrow Wilson eliminated No. 4 Princeton from the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament with an 8-1 victory in Beckley.

Gallaher struck out five and walked one. He limited the Tigers to two hits.

Leadoff hitter Maddex Sims was 3 for 3 with a double and drove in a run. Isaiah Lewis also doubled.

Westside 5, Wyoming East 2

new richmond — No. 2 Wyoming East committed four errors leading to three unearned runs and No. 3 Westside won 5-2 in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.

Jamie Lester got the win for the Renegades. He struck out 10 while allowing three hits and an unearned run over six innings.

Wyoming East will host an elimination game with No. 4 Bluefield Thursday at 6 p.m. Westside will go to No. 1 PikeView with a spot in the championship game on the line.

PikeView defeated Bluefield 6-3 to advance.