Section VII's baseball champions prepare for regional play

PLATTSBURGH — Section VII’s recently-crowned four baseball champions will be hoping to make some noise at the state level when NYSPHSAA sub-regional play takes place on Thursday.

Two of the games are scheduled locally.

In Class A, Plattsburgh High opposes Section II champion Albany Academy at 4 p.m. at Plattsburgh State’s Chip Cummings Field.

Meanwhile, in Class D, Bolton plays Section X winner Parishville-Hopkinton at 4 p.m. at Plattsburgh High School.

The one team on the road has Saranac making the trip to Guilderland’s Dutchman Field to take on Section II champion Taconic Hills at 4 p.m.

In Class C, Ticonderoga has a first-round bye. The Sentinels will play a regional final on Saturday against the winner of the Chatham (II) and Tupper Lake (X) sub-regional, being held at St. Lawrence University.

Chatham or Tupper Lake would then oppose the Sentinels at a site in their section.

—

THURSDAY

Class A

Chip Cummings Field

4 p.m.

Albany Academy vs. Plattsburgh

The Hornets (17-3 overall) won the CVAC Division I title this season with an 11-2 record and were the top seed in the Section VII Class A playoffs.

Second-seeded Peru edged out a 3-2, eight-inning win over third-seeded Beekmantown in the semifinals before Plattsburgh rolled to a 12-1 victory over the Nighthawks to add the sectional title to its outstanding season.

Albany Academy (15-7 overall) finished fifth in Section II’s Colonial League with an 8-5 record, but defeated the top three seeds to earn the sectional title.

The surprising Cadets defeated top-seeded La Salle Institute, 5-2, in the championship game, a team that had beaten Albany Academy twice during the regular season, the second time being by a 17-2 score.

Albany Academy entered the Section II playoffs as the sixth seed and it marked its first sectional title since 2018.

—

Class B

Guilderland’s Dutchman Field

4 p.m.

Saranac vs. Taconic Hills

The Spartans (14-6 overall), after finishing with an 8-5 record in CVAC Division I play, recorded two wins to capture the Section VII Class B crown.

Top-seeded Saranac posted a 10-1 victory over AuSable Valley in the semifinals and then went eight innings to edge third-seeded Saranac Lake in the title contest.

Taconic Hills (20-2 overall) finished second in Section II’s Patroon League with a 9-1 record, trailing only unbeaten Chatham.

The Titans then made a tremendous run through sectional play, winning four games in the 16-team field to capture the championship. It marked Taconic Hills’ first sectional title since 1994.

The Titans defeated Cobleskill-Richmondville, 4-3, in the first round, Johnstown, 7-2, in the quarterfinals, previously-unbeaten Mechanicville, 2-1, in the semifinals and top-seeded Schuylerville, 9-0, in the title contest.

—

Class D

Plattsburgh High School

4 p.m.

Parishville-Hopkinton vs. Bolton

The third-seeded Eagles survived three close games to win the Section VII Class D championship.

Bolton edged Boquet Valley, 3-2 in eight innings, in the quarterfinals, nipped second-seeded Johnsburg-Minerva, 6-5, in the semifinals and then knocked off top-seeded Lake Placid, 11-8, in the D title contest.

The Panthers, meanwhile, finished second to Tupper Lake (12-0) in Northern Athletic Conference East Division I play and won three games in the Section X tournament to advance on to the states.

Second-seeded Parishville-Hopkinton posted a 16-6 win over sixth-seeded Morristown in the quarterfinals, a 7-2 victory over third-seeded Heuvelton in the semifinals and then held on for a wild 16-14 decision over fifth-seeded Lisbon in the championship game.

—

SATURDAY

Class C

Ticonderoga

vs. Chatham/Tupper Lake winner

Site TBD

The Sentinels won yet another Section VII Class C championship with a 7-0 victory over Moriah in the finals.

Top-seeded Ticonderoga (15-3 overall) won CVAC Division II with a 10-3 league mark.

Tupper Lake (15-2) had a big regular season going 12-0 in Northern Athletic Conference East Division play.

The top-seeded Lumberjacks then added the Section X Class C title with a 10-0 victory over Brushton-Moira in the title contest.

Tupper Lake’s only losses to this point were non-league setbacks to Peru (15-1) and Saranac (11-4) early in the regular season.

Chatham (21-4) is a two-time defending state champion in Class C and will be a threat again despite the loss of a few key players.

The Panthers finished 10-0 in Section II Patroon League action this season and recorded a 5-0 victory over Hoosick Falls in the Section II championship game.