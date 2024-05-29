Section VII Softball Champs prepare for Section II

May 29—PLATTSBURGH — It's that time of year after sectionals that teams around the North Country prepare for the NYSPHSAA State Playoffs.

Ticonderoga and Plattsburgh have their opponents set for the regional semifinals set for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Saranac, which won Class B, received a bye to the regional final as they wait for a winner which plays on Thursday.

The Class D winner, which was decided yesterday, has a quick turnaround as they play a regional semifinal on Friday.

Three of the opponents are coming to Cardinal Park, and all represent Section II. Saranac's opponent could possibly come from Section II or Section X, as Schuylerville and Gouverneur are yet to play.

—

WEDNESDAY

Class C

4:30 p.m.

Cardinal Park

Berne-Knox-Westerlo vs. Ticonderoga

The Sentinels (18-1) are riding a 13 game winning streak entering today's game. They won the CVAC Division II title with a league record of 12-1. Their lone loss was to Plattsburgh, a 9-7 game on April 23.

Second-seeded NAC defeated third seed Moriah, 16-5 to advance to the championship game. It is there that the Sentinels claimed victory with a 10-4 victory.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo (20-3) are the second ranked team in Class C. The Bulldogs finished atop Section II's Western-Southern division with a 12-1 league record. Their only loss came to Bethlehem Central in a 5-4 game.

In the Section II Class C playoffs, BKW did not allow a run. In four contests, they won by scores of: 9-0, 9-0, 2-0 and 1-0. Their path to the title went through Cambridge, Saratoga Catholic, Greenwich and Hoosick Falls.

BKW has a scoring differential of 181-45 to Ti's 246-63.

—

THURSDAY

Class A

4:30 p.m.

Cardinal Park

Ichabod Crane vs. Plattsburgh

The Hornets (6-10) are on sort of a magical run as they finished tied at the bottom of CVAC Division 1 with Beekmantown at a 4-9 league record.

After losing three straight entering sectionals, Plattsburgh came alive. They defeated third seed Beekmantown, 20-9 to advance to the Class A final against top seed Peru. The Hornets and Nighthawks battled closely throughout the contest with Plattsburgh getting its first win in three attempts against Peru at 4-3.

They have a tall test next in Ichabod Crane, the undefeated and top team in Class A coming to visit. With a 21-0 record, the Riders won the Colonial division with a 14-0 league record.

In the playoffs, Ichabod Crane made quick work of the competition. They defeated Emma Willard and Hudson Falls by a combined score of 39-0. In the championship game the Riders defeated Glens Falls, 5-1.

Throughout the season, Ichabod Crane has allowed 25 runs to score 271 runs scored. Plattsburgh on the other hand has a negative differential of 114-162.

—

FRIDAY

Class D

Salem vs. Crown Point/Bolton

4:30 p.m.

Cardinal Park

The Section VII Class D Championship was decided Tuesday at Cardinal Park.

Crown Point led Bolton 17-2 at press time.

They'll have a quick turnaround as they play, Friday, against Salem.

In their lone meeting earlier in the season, the Eagles defeated the Panthers, 7-3. Bolton also won the MVAC with a 12-0 record to Crown Point's 9-2 league record.

The Eagles advanced to the championship game with a 9-0 victory over Boquet Valley.

Crown Point is on a 9 game winning streak entering the regional semifinal.

Section II's Salem (10-2) won the Adirondack division with a 8-1 record.

In the playoffs, the top seeded Generals won two games to claim the Class D crown. They defeated Hartford, 2-0 and Fort Ann, 10-3 on their way to the title.

For the season, Salem has a 107-34 run differential.

—

SATURDAY

Class C

Saranac

Vs. Schuylerville/Gouverneur winner

3 p.m.

Cardinal Park

Saranac (14-5) gets the luxury of having over a week off before they play again. The Spartans will return to action in a regional final.

Saranac won the league with a 10-3 record in the CVAC Division I. NCCS tied with them for the regular season, but the Spartans held the advantage due to sweeping the contests between the schools.

In the playoffs, Saranac defeated Saranac Lake, 23-0 to advance to the Class B title game. They rallied to defeat NCCS, 7-6 on a McKenzie Hanson single in the seventh inning. The Spartans are currently on a six game winning streak.

They have to wait until Thursday to know who they're playing as Section II's Schuylerville and Section X's Gouverneur face off at St. Lawrence University.

Schuylerville (17-5) finished third in the Foothills division with a 9-4 league record. They're currently on a three game winning streak.

They needed three wins to claim the Class B sectional title with wins of Coxsackie-Athens (3-1), Mechanicville (3-1) and upset top seeded Taramac (3-2).

Gouverneur (19-1) claimed the top overall spot in the Section X Central Division with a 14-1 league record. The Wildcats enter the game Thursday on a 11 game winning streak.

The Wildcats defeated Ogdensburg, 16-0 and would top Canton, 6-4 in the championship game to win the section.