Section VI softball champions: Lancaster, Clarence, Iroquois, Fredonia, Wilson, Westfield, Ellicottville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster, Clarence, Iroquois, Fredonia, Wilson, Westfield and Ellicottville all claimed Section VI softball titles in recent days.

All six teams advance to the Far West Regionals in the NYSPHSAA tournament, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Webster Schroeder High School near Rochester.

Lancaster defeated Orchard Park 6-2 on Wednesday to claim the Class AAA title. The Legends will take on Fairport in their regional matchup at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Clarence narrowly defeated Williamsville East 1-0 on Wednesday to take home the Class AA crown. A standout showing from Ella Harrison led the Red Devils to glory, as she tallied 16 strikeouts in the circle and the eventual game-winning RBI. Clarence advances to face hosts Webster Schroeder at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Iroquois took down top-seeded Williamsville South 5-2 on Wednesday to win the Class A championship. The Redhawks will take on Sutherland at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fredonia took down Depew 2-0 in the Class B1 final, while Wilson won the Class B2 title with a 2-1 victory over Falconer last week. In the Class B crossover matchup, the Hillbillies were dominant, downing the Lakewomen 12-0 to remain undefeated entering state tournament play. Fredonia will face Wellsville at 10 a.m. Saturday in regional action.

Westfield defeated Chautauqua Lake 3-0 on Tuesday for the Class C championship. The Wolverines will take on Bloomfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Finally, Ellicottville handled Clymer/Sherman with a 10-1 victory on Tuesday to be crowned Class D champions. The Eagles will face Scio/Friendship at 5 p.m. Friday in regionals.

