Section VI girls lacrosse champs: Lancaster, Clarence, Lake Shore/Silver Creek, Gowanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster, Clarence, Lake Shore/Silver Creek and Gowanda all claimed sectional titles in girls lacrosse over the past two days.

All four teams advance to the Far West Regionals in the NYSPHSAA tournament, with each of those games taking place Saturday at Finger Lakes Community College.

Lancaster took home the Class A crown with a 14-8 win over Orchard Park on Wednesday, led by four goals from Ella Forcucci and a Maya Griffin hat trick. The Legends will face Section V champion Fairport at 11 a.m.

Clarence downed West Seneca West 12-8 on Wednesday to claim the Class B title. Maya Halliwell and Ana Wolfson both tallied four goals each for the Red Devils, who advance to face Victor at 1 p.m.

A high-scoring affair saw Lake Shore/Silver Creek defeat Hamburg 18-13 to win the Class C championship on Tuesday. They will take on Our Lady of Mercy at 3 p.m.

A nine-goal showing from Chloe Luther led Gowanda to a Class D title with a narrow 12-11 victory over Salamanca on Tuesday. The Panthers will take on Penn Yan at 5 p.m. in regional play.

