Section VI boys lacrosse champs: Orchard Park, Niagara Wheatfield, Lake Shore/Silver Creek, Akron

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Regional playoff games in boys lacrosse will be contested Wednesday at Williamsville East, as Section VI Class C champion Lake Shore/Silver Creek faces off against Honeoye Lake/Lima from Section V, and Section VI Class D champion Akron will play Aquinas.

Orchard Park, the sectional champion in Class A, will meet McQuaid on Saturday, following Class B champion Niagara Wheatfield’s regional playoff matchup with Victor.

Kolten Bonafede and Raymond Cortes each had two goals and an assist for Lake Shore/Silver Creek in an 8-3 win against Williamsville East in the Class C final.

Nicholas Fry and Braley Abrams scored two goals apiece in Akron’s 7-3 win against East Aurora for the Class D title.

Jerome Watkins III scored twice and Ryan Rizzo got the winning goal as Niagara Wheatfield rallied in the fourth quarter for a 6-5 win against Clarence to secure the Class B crown.

