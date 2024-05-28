Section VI baseball champs: Lancaster, Clarence, Amherst, Maryvale, Medina, Wilson, Franklinville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Postseason baseball continues this week in Western New York after Section VI pennants were claimed by teams from Lancaster (Class AAA), Clarence (AA), Amherst (A-1), Maryvale (A-2), Medina (B), Wilson (C) and Franklinville (D).

Amherst, after its 7-0 shutout of Kenmore East in the sectional final, will meet Maryvale, a 9-4 winner against Dunkirk, for the overall Class A crown on Tuesday at Frontier. The winner will join the other five sectional champions in the Far West Regional playoffs, with the C and D games at Salamanca on Friday, and the upper classifications at Grand Island on Saturday.

The St. Joe’s and Canisius rivalry will reconvene on the basepaths at Sal Maglie Stadium this week. The best-of-three Georgetown Cup championship series begins Wednesday.

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.