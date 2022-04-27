Section V girls track and field results for the 2022 season

To report Section V girls track and field results: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls track and field results as soon as possible by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com. Please include a name and contact number.

The girls track and field results for the 2022 season will be listed below by date.

On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram

Section V girls track and field results for Tuesday, April 26

Monroe County

Brighton 77, Irondequoit 64

B: Ella Manelis won the shot put (33 feet-4 inches) and discus throw (83-8) events;

I: Elizabeth Tytler won the open 400- (1:02.5) and 400-meter intermediate hurdles races; Annalee Capuano took first in the 1,500 (4:48.3) and 800 (2:20.4).

Webster Thomas 105, Greece Olympia/Odyssey 36

WT: Gianna Lacey long jump (14 feet-10 3/4 inches) and triple jump; Jenna McLean 400 (1:06.4) and 400 hurdles (1:18.9).

Livingston County

Livonia 96, Hornell 43

L: Emily Foley 1,500 (6:28.5) and pole vault (6-1), and also ran with the team's winning 3,200 relay; Kaitlyn Keiffer shot put (25-4) and discus (68-5 1/2).

H: Elaina Flaitz 400 hurdles (1:11.3), 200 (27.8) and high jump (4-10); Selena Maldonado 400 (1:07.02), 800 (2:50.1) and triple jump (29-9).

Geneseo 87, Warsaw 49

G: Emily Lamb 1,500 (2:19.2) and 800 (2:33.3) races for the Blue Devils.

W: Morgan Langdon 200 (28.2) and 100 (13.4); Hailey DeGroff discus (88 feet-8 3/4) and shot put (25-11); Emma Tangeman triple jump (32-6) and high jump (4-8).

Pavilion 77, York 64

P: Shea Amberger 400 hurdles and high jump; Golden Gophers (3-0).

Y: Peyten Geer 100, 200, long jump and triple jump; Kate Curry shot put and discus; Knights (1-1).

Dansville 102, Wayland-Cohocton 35

D: seniors Nicole Acker, Hayley Conrad, Summer Foster and Madi Lee scored on Senior Night; Haley Beman 100, 200 (28.7) and long jump (14-10); Summer Foster 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles (1:17.0); Mustangs (3-1 overall, 2--0 division) won all three relay races.

Mount Morris 69, Perry 63

Story continues

P: Izzy Swyers pole vault and 400, plus ran with the first-place 1,600 relay; Briella Ohlson high jump, triple jump and 100 hurdles; Abby Herring 100, 200 and 1,600 relay; Avery Dueppengiesser 400 hurdles.

Section V girls track and field results for Monday, April 25

Monroe County

Brockport 71, Honeoye Falls-Lima 64

B: Stella Riley won the 400- (1:01.7) and 100-meter (12.8) races.

HF-L: Sophie Bagley 1,500 (5:20.6) and 3,000 (11:41.6).

Section V girls track and field results for Saturday, April 23

Webster Invitational

At Webster Schroeder

Event winners/100: Melody Harloff (Victor) 12.83; 200: Corintia Griffith (Webster Schroeder) 25.16; 400: Griffith (Webster Schroeder) 58.51; 800: Shelby Boise (Webster Schroeder) 2:24.19; 1,500: Sierra Doody (Webster Schroeder) 4:42.27; 3,000: Emma Spagnola (Mercy) 10:59.51

100 hurdles: Camryn Cole (Webster Schroeder) 15.50; 400 hurdles: Sydney McKenney (Baldwinsville-Section III) 1:14.61; 2,000 steeplechase: Grace Reyda (Mercy) 8:29.27

400 relay: Webster Schroeder 49.89; 1,600 relay: Webster Schroeder 4:19.22; 3,200 relay: Pittsford Sutherland 10:33.68; Shot put: Jane Carey (Webster Thomas freshman) 29-9 1/2; Discus: Skyler Klimow (Webster Thomas) 106-10; Pentathlon: Felecia Amadio (Victor) 1,929 points.

High jump: Cole (Webster Schroeder) 5-4; Pole vault: Laura Reigle (Hilton) 12-0; Long jump: Sarah Nyaanga (Williamsville-Section VI) 16-8 1/2; Triple jump: Maya Parks (Aquinas) 33-2 1/2.

Batavia Blue Devil Invitational

Team scores: Attica 159 points, Batavia 144.5, Clarence (Section VI) 109, Byron-Bergen 102.33, Buffalo Sacred Heart Academy 65, Clyde-Savannah 42, Alexander 37.83, Kenmore East (Section VI) 33.3, Buffalo Cardinal O'Hara 32, Holley 20.5, Batavia Notre Dame 6.5, Caledonia-Mumford 5, Mynderse Academy 3

Event winners/100-meter: Ashlyn Rattray (Clyde-Savannah) 12.98; 200: Rattray (Clyde-Savannah) 26.27; 400: Mackenzie Hagen (Byron-Bergen) 1:01.56; 800: Emma Weglarski (Clarence-Section VI) 2:32.65; 1,500: Charlotte Costich (Clarence-Section VI) 5:02.63; 3,000: Costich (Clarence-VI) 11:06.79

100 hurdles: Skylar Savage (Attica) 17.07; 400 hurdles: Elizabeth Gouinlock (Attica seventh-grade) 1:16.16; 2,000 steeplechase: Campbell Riley (Batavia freshman) 7:58.30; High jump: Victor Rogoyski (Byron-Bergen) 4-10 (less attempts); Pole vault: Gavin Konieczny (Batavia) 9-3; Long jump: Rogoyski (Byron-Bergen) 16-6 1/2; Triple jump: Sasha Schramm (Byron-Bergen) 35-7

400 relay: Batavia 54.02; 1,600 relay: Attica 4:24.44; 3,200 relay: Clarence-VI 10:22.11; Shot put: Zenallah Simmons (Batavia freshman) 36-8 1/2; Discus: Samantha Kabel (Alexander) 87-10; Pentathlon: Ashley Piorun (Attica) 1,796 points.

Rush-Henrietta Relays

Team scores: Liverpool (Section III) 127 points; Gates Chili 106, Penfield 72, Rush-Henrietta 72, Pittsford Mendon 71, Wayne 58, Tully (Section III) 43, Brockport 35, Waterloo 10, Newark 6, Edison Tech 6, Rochester Prep 2.

Top performances in each event/1,500-meter run: Kyra Pellegrino (Gates Chili) 5:09.77; 400 hurdles: Shiana Susa (Gates Chili) 1:11.24; 400 relay: Liverpool 52.21; 1,600 relay: Liverpool 4:31.43; 3,200 relay: Wayne 11:23.55

800 sprint medley: Liverpool 1:58.20; 1,000 sprint medley Swedish: Gates Chili 2:32.61; 1,600 spring medley: Gates Chili 4:37.07; Distance medley: Penfield 13:24.54; 400 shuttle hurdle: Liverpool 1:16.30

High jump relay (tie): Maija Young (Brockport), Jade Salmon (Gates Chili), Rosalie Stinehour (Penfield freshman) 5-0; Pole vault relay: Rebecca Bready (Gates Chili) 10-0; Long jump relay: Alaina Morley (Pittsford Mendon) 15-7 1/4; Triple jump relay: Sridevi Ramkumar (Pittsford Mendon) 32-1 1/2

Shot put relay: Janiyah Henry (Gates Chili) 33-0; Discus throw relay: Savana Henry (Gates Chili) 89-5; Javelin throw relay Turbo: Young (Brockport) 62-7.

John Reed Invitational

At Addison

Team scores: Canisteo-Greenwood 155, Addison 102, Avoca/Prattsbrugh 75, Dundee/Bradford 63, Hornell 51, Penn Yan 31, Jasper-Troupsburg 25, Hammondsport 20, Genesee Valley 14, Alfred-Almond 3

Event winners/100-meter: Kerrigan Driskell (Addison) 13.17; 200: Selena Maldonado (Hornell eighth-grader) 27.06; 400: Driskell (Addison) 1:06.11; 800: Faith Skowvron (Addison) 2:38.53; 1,500: Skowvron (Addison) 5:16.33; 3,000: Julia Benton (Addison) 11:57.91;

100 hurdles: Lily Rexford (Canisteo-Greenwood) 18.00; 400 hurdles: Kylie Williamson (Canisteo-Greenwood) 1:14.20; 2,000 steeplechase: Madison Fitzwater (Avoca/Prattsburgh freshman) 8:34.48; 400 relay: Canisteo-Greenwood 55.22; 1,600 relay: Addison 4:36.63; 3,200 relay: Addison 11:10.40

High jump: Elaina Flaitz (Hornell) 4-8; Pole vault: Kora Dininny (Canisteo-Greenwood) 7-6; Long jump: Madison Hughes (Dundee/Bradford) 15-5; Triple jump: Lily Hall (Dundee/Bradford) 31-6; Shot put: Hallie Knapp (Dundee/Bradford) 27-6 1/2; Discus throw: Knapp (Dundee/Bradford) 97-5

Section V girls track and field results for Friday, April 22

Livingston County Division 3

York 93, Caledonia-Mumford 37

Y: Sydney Boyd won the open 400- and 100-meter hurdles races, plus the pole vault competition; Peytyn Geer long jump and triple jump; Kate Curry shot put and discus; Isabel Laney 800 and high jump; Golden Knights (1-0 overall, 1-0 division).

Cal-Mum: Julia Wasilco 3,000-meter race and ran the anchor-leg for the first-place 3,200 relay; Raiders (0-1 overall, 0-1 division).

Section V girls track and field results for Thursday, April 21

Livingston County

Keshequa 91, Perry 39

K: Elsye Klump won the 100-meter dash (12.9 seconds), high jump (4 feet-7 inches), long jump (16-10 1/2) and triple jump (36-9) events; eighth-grader Riley Negeldinger 200 (28.6) and 400 (1:09.5); eighth-grader Alivia Cartwright 100 hurdles (20.3), shot put (25-9) and discus (65-9).

P: Izzy Swyers won the pole vault event, also ran with the winning 400 and 1,600 relays; Brooke Westfall and Courtney Westfall also ran with those relays.

Dansville 87.5, Livonia 48.5

D: Haley Beman won the 100 (13.6), 200 (29.3) and long jump (14-10 1/4); Maggie Bacon 1,500 (5;44.9) and 3,000 (12:26.3); Mustangs (2-1) won all three relays.

Section V girls track and field results for Wednesday, April 20

Victor Pentathlon/Steeplechase Invitational

Event winners/Pentathlon: Maddie Pitts (Victor) 3,244 points; 2,000 steeplechase: Ann Brennan (Honeoye Falls-Lima) 7:40.33.

Section V girls track and field results for Friday, April 15

Gates Chili Invitational

Top finishers/100-meter dash: Nia Semon (Rush-Henrietta) 12.93; 200: Janiah Stringer (Gates Chili) 27.28; 400: Kate Robinson (Canandiagua) 1:03.73; 800: Isabelle Colosimo (Rush-Henrietta) 2:42.44

1,500: Jordyn Canali (Canandaigua) 5:48.42; 3,000: Kyra Pellegrino (Gates Chili) 11:07.16; 400 relay: Gates Chili 53.18; 1,600 relay: Gates Chili 4:49.84; 3,200 relay: Rush-Henrietta 12:52.95; 400 relay throwers: Rush-Henrietta 1:02.74

100 hurdles: Laruen Rone (Gates Chili freshman) 16.61; 400 hurdles: Shiana Susa (Gates Chili) 1:16.16; 2000 steeplechase: Pellegrino (Gates Chili) 7:47.48; High jump: Jade Salmon (Gates Chili) 4-10; Long jump: Semon (Rush-Henrietta) 16-3 1/4; Triple jump: Tamera Witcher (Rush-Henrietta) 33-10; Pole vault: Rebecca Bready (Gates Chili) 9-6; Shot put: Janiya Henry (Gates Chili) 35-1 1/2; Discus throw: Savana Henry (Gates Chili) 81-3.; Mixed race walk: Pellegrino (Gates Chili) 7:27.38

Section V girls track and field results for Thursday, April 14

Monroe County

Irondequoit 70.5, Webster Thomas 70.5

I: Annalee Capuano won the 1,500-, 800- and 3,000-meter races; Lizzie Tytler 400, 400 hurdles and 200 dash.

Section V girls track and field results for Tuesday, April 12

Monroe County

Honeoye Falls-Lima 75, Pittsford Sutherland 49

HF-L: Sarah Moon won the shot put (28 feet-1 inch) and discus (81-4) events; Brynn Mooney 200 (26.5, school record) and 400 (1:01.5); Sophie Bagley 400 hurdles and 3,000 (11:22.64).

Pittsford Mendon 91, Spencerport 50

PM: Tamara Dorval 100 (12.5, school record); 200 (26.8); Alaina Morley triple jump (31-9) and high jump (4-10); Vikings (2-0).

S: Jenna Hostetler 100 hurdles (16.9) and 400 hurdles (1:10.7) Rangers (1-1).

Wayne-Finger Lakes meet

Harley Allendale Columbia, Bishop Kearney at East Rochester

HAC: Eighth-grader Katie Chapados 400 hurdles (1:21.09) and high jump (4-5).

ER: Leah Griffith triple jump (30-4 1/2 inches) and long jump (14-11).

Section V girls track and field results for Saturday, April 9

Mercy Invitational

Event winners/100-meter dash: Lundyn Benjamin (Rochester Academy) 13.94; 200: Journey Dixon (Aquinas) 28.37; 400: Polly Bogdan (Mercy) 1:00.90; 800: Lydia Demarest (Northstar Christian Academy freshman) 2:37.65.

1,500: Emma Spagnola (Mercy) 5:14.80; 3,000: Gwendolyn Zawacki (Mercy) 13:33.68; 400 relay: Aquinas 53.98; 1,600 relay: 4:40.39; 3,200 relay: 10:36.50

100 hurdles: Frankie Larry (Mercy) 19.22; 400 hurdles: Isabelle Dearcop (Mercy) 1:21.21; High jump: Benjamin (Rochester Academy) 5-0; Pole vault: Lauren Thurston 7-0; Long jump: Sydney LaSalle (Mercy) 15-11; Triple jump: Maya Parks (Aquinas) 33-0 1/2

Shot put: K'Lah Gause (Bishop Kearney) 29-2; Discus throw: Yasmine Bennett (Mercy) 66-5; Pentathlon: Sophie Dearcop (Mercy) 1,809 points.

Section V girls track and field results for Thursday, April 7

Monroe County

Brighton 75, Churchville-Chili 65

B: Eilee Ossont won the 800- (2:28.0) and 1,500-meter (4:58.0) races. Ella Manelis shot put (31-5 1/2) and discus (82-8).

C-C: Ay'rianna Moore 100 (12.3) and 400 (59.3) races. Natalie Wood long jump (14-11 1/2) and triple jump (28-10 1/2).

Livingston County

Dansville 79, Keshequa 64; Letchworth 85, Dansville 56

Dansville is 1-1 after the tri-meet.

Section V girls track and field results for Wednesday, April 6

Monroe County

Pittsford Mendon 75, Batavia 66

PM: Tamara Dorval won the 100-meter dash (12.9) and 200 (27.9); Alaina Morley long jump (16-7 1/2) and high jump (4-10).

B: Riley 1,500 (5:09.2) and 800 (2:29.7); Hatcher shot put (35-9 1/2) and discus (91-6).

Irondequoit 87, Greece Olympia/Odyssey 53

I: Elizabeth Tytler 400 and 400 hurdles.

GOly/Ody: Tobby Thomas-Guzman 100 and 200.

Genesee Region

Alexander 97, Wheatland-Chili 38; Alexander 117, Lyndonville 16; Wheatland-Chili 67, Lyndonville 42

A: Jadyn Mullen won the 100 hurdles (15.7), 400 hurdles (1:07.7) and high jump (4-10), plus was on the team's first-place 1,600 relay (4:53.1); Shannon Schmieder 100 dash (13.4), long jump (14-7) and pole vault (5-7).

W-C: Evan Heneman 3,000 and triple jump.

Section V girls track and field results for Tuesday, April 5

Monroe County

Victor 101, Fairport 40

V: Melody Harloff 100 (12.83) and 200 (256.54), plus ran with team's winning 400 relay (50.37). Maddie Pitts 100 hurdles (15.29), long jump (17-3 1/2) and 400 relay. Lauren Schrader triple jump (33-4 1/2) and pole vault (9-6).

F: Samantha Rava discus (68-8).

Gates Chili 76, Webster Thomas 65

GC: Shiana Susa won 400 (1:03.7) and 400 hurdles (1:13.9).

Spencerport 111, Greece Athena 23

S: Ileanna Cheryiot 400 (1:02.5), 800 (2:40.6), Triple jump (32-7 1/2) and 1,600 relay (4:40.9), Jenna Hostetler 100 hurdles (16.8), 400 hurdles, (1:13.2), long jump (14-3 1/2) and 1,600 relay (4:40.9); Kennedy Pino 1,500, 3,000 and 3200 relay.

Wayne County

At Wayne

Williamson senior Andrea Hurtado-Trejo was a part of three first-place finishes, the 100-meter dash (12.92), 200 (26.60) and 400 relay (52.66). Alexis Rodriguez, a senior teammate, won the 100 hurdles (16.49), 400 hurdles (1:16.26) and ran with the first-place Marauders 400 relay (52.66).

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V girls track and field results for the 2022 season