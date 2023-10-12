Section V football teams battle for playoff spots, home field advantage: Week 7 previews

Attention, certain teams in Section V football.

If there is a plan or hope to ride into one of the sectional tournaments or take a trip up the standings or get that first win, this may be the time to giddy up.

Time is running out.

This is Week 7 for most teams, meaning next week's block of games are regular-season finales.

“For us, it’s finding consistency with players in their roles and defining who has the most stamina to stay with it mentally," Fairport coach Mike Wayne said. "Everyone is making a big deal about this game (against Pittsford), but I’d like to see us playing our best football later this October in sectionals."

There are two games Thursday:

East/World of Inquiry (6-0) at Greece Athena (0-6), 5 p.m.

Greece Arcadia (4-2) vs. Wilson/Early College (0-6), 6 p.m. at Rochester Community Sports Complex

Here are games to keep an eye on this weekend:

Friday

Fairport (2-4) vs. Pittsford (2-4), 7 p.m, at Sutherland

While the season record of both teams are far from the best, position in the Class AA sectional standings could change after this matchup. The eight teams that will advance into the Class AA tournament could just about be set this week. The top four teams can plan to play at least one playoff game on their homefield. Pittsford is at No. 4, Fairport is No. 6.

Pittsford's offense has been helped by the return of receiver Luke Fliss from injury two weeks ago. Center/guard Sam Higgins is also back on the field, and that does nothing but help the team's favored running game. It's senior receiver/defensive back Sammy Renica's turn to come back and play this week. "We're at least as healthy as we've been, minus (sophomore linebacker) Jaxson Bernas," Pittsford coach Keith Molinich said. Junior linebacker Jayden Morale-Cleggett is among the Panthers who "have risen to the challenge."

Fairport senior Jackson Rucker is the kind of quarterback who can pick the right places and time to throw passes and move the Red Raiders toward the end zone. Sam Pucci, a senior listed at 6 feet-4 inches and 175 pounds, is a big-play threat, and according to Molinich, a prospect for a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team. Can Fairport's offensive line handle Pittsford's defensive linemen, who Red Raiders coach Mike Wayne said is big and physical. The top job for Fairport's defense seems to be clear. "We have to get off the field (stop Pittsford) on third down. "

Hilton (5-1) at Aquinas (4-2), 6 p.m.

While the Hilton Cadets now have a loss, they sit in the top four slots of the Section V Class AA sectional standings. Senior running back Robert Lowry is still in the end zone every game, and can turn short runs into long scoring plays. Colton Thorp to senior receiver Luke Lockhart was a decent connection last week against undefeated McQuaid, including once for a touchdown. Hilton's defensive linemen and linebackers seem to have an advantage over the Aquinas offensive line.

The Aquinas offense looks better in recent weeks. Trent Buttles, a freshman, completed 10 of 14 passes with a touchdown last week. Aquinas, led by Derrion Battle, also had a healthy 209 rushing yards with three touchdowns against Penfield. Junior receiver/quarterback Alexis Rosado and teammates may need to score at least three touchdowns. Aquinas shut out Penfield, but that is unlikely to happen against Hilton.

Irondequoit (5-1) at Webster Schroeder (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Irondequoit put together an impressive win at home over Webster Thomas last week. There is a chance for an offense to crumble or a team to go in shock after losing the starting quarterback (Taiden Makubire) to injury. Instead, the Eagles put out 243 rushing yards, partly possible because of standout players like Jordan Nolan doing some of the under-the-radar work, according to coach Dan Fichter. "Their team needed it and they did it," Fichter said. "I'm proud of the kids." They are taking on the better Webster team this week. Fichter had no comment about Makubire's playing status on Wednesday.

Ever hear about a signature win? This would be one for the Webster Schroeder Warriors, if they can get it. All of Webster Schroeder's wins are against teams outside of the top eight in the Section V Class A standings. The losses to No, 2 Victor, Class AA No. 3 Hilton and No. 6 Brighton combined are by 11 points. Irondequoit is No. 5 in Class A, just ahead of Brighton. A win for No. 8 Webster Schroeder starts with pushing back Irondequoit's running game.

East Rochester/Gananda (4-2) at Hornell (4-2), 7 p.m.

East Rochester/Gananda has a chance for the team's first three-game winning streak this season. The team's wins and losses have come in pairs. The touchdowns against Penn Yan/Dundee last week were somewhat spread out, a good thing when it comes to what an opposing defense focuses on and as a signal of trust on the team. Ben Newman threw four touchdowns passes, one to Cadearell Sneed and another to Brayden Dohse. The other two were to Miles Caviness, probably most valuable player of that game after leading the Bombers in receiving yards, tackles and intercepting a pass he returned for a touchdown.

The Hornell Red Raiders have lost back-to-back games in Section V Class C. A third loss in consecutive weeks turns into a skid. The Red Raiders appear to be in good shape when it comes to the Section V Class C playoffs at No. 6 in the standings and with no team below them with more than one win.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (3-3) vs. York/Pavilion (5-1), 7 p.m. at York

A three-game losing streak for Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, the two-time defending Section V Class D champion, is over. For the Aggies to get their second winning streak of the season, they have to knock off the No. 1 team in the classification's sectional standings, without Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Small Schools Team member Bodie Hyde, who is injured. The thing is, the Aggies with Hyde, defeated York/Pavilion 41-6 Sept. 9. Senior quarterback Austin Pangrazio and junior running back Avery Watterson had the passing and ground games going last week.

York/Pavilion has a four-game winning streak since the team's first matchup with Oakfield-Alabama/Elba. Avon, No. 2 in the Class D sectional standings, and No. 3 Canisteo-Greenwood are two of the teams York/Pavilion topped. York/Pavilion defeated Batavia Notre Dame 25-18 last week, after an eight-point win Sept. 1. "When we really needed a spark in the fourth (quarter) our senior leaders stepped up and made some huge plays for us just like they have been doing all season long," York/Pavilion coach Kurt Schneider said. "Joe Bauer had a huge interception and then Jake Pangrazio had a great catch and run to help close out the game."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football teams battle for playoff spots: Week 7 previews