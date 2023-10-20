Section V football: Scores, live updates, highlights from Week 8

It's the last week of the Section V football regular season. University Prep is trying to cap an undefeated regular season in Class AA and Gates Chili is aiming to hold onto the eight and final playoff spot in Class A.

Halftime score: Victor 20, Spencerport 6

Brighton offense comes alive

Brighton has scored 28 straight points. Gavin Parks ran for his second touchdown of the game and then Tyler Martinovich punched in a 2-yard TD. The Bruins lead Irondequoit, 28-8.

Hilton goes up two scores on UPrep

John DiBattisto ran in a 1-yard touchdown and Hilton leads UPrep 14-0.

TOUCHDOWN CADETS!!! John DiBattisto punches it in from 1 yard out. @hiltoncadetsfb leads UPrep 14-0 with 1:33 left in the first half. #GoCadets 🏈🍎 pic.twitter.com/5CiDdrltL5 — Hilton Athletics (@HiltonCadets) October 20, 2023

Halftime score: Webster Schroeder 14, Churchville-Chili 7

Gavin Parks gives Brighton advantage over Irondequoit

Gavin Parks scored on a 7-yard run to put Brighton ahead 15-8.

UPrep denied touchdown after quarterback ruled out of bounds

Hilton leads UPrep 7-0 after the first quarter. UPrep quarterback Tavion Byrd appeared to score on a touchdown run but he was ruled out of bounds. Video of the play appears to show Byrd staying in bounds throughout the run.

Hilton up 7-0 through 1Q. UPrep appeared ready to tie it, but this Byrd *TD run was called out of bounds but I’ll let yall make the call. pic.twitter.com/dduLbe6LVc — Marquel Slaughter🌊 (@MarquelSports) October 20, 2023

Webster Schroeder goes back up on Churchville-Chili

Jack Simpson punched in a short touchdown run to give Webster Schroeder a 14-7 lead.

Jack S into the end zone to put @SchroederFtball back on top 14-7 with 4:08 left in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/9yPcqmOGID — Schroeder Athletics (@SchroederSports) October 20, 2023

Hilton defense gets second interception of first quarterback

Luke Lockhart picked off a pass deep in Hilton territory and returned it to the Cadets' 40-yard line.

Robert Lowry pick six gives Hilton lead vs. UPrep

University Prep could finish with back-to-back undefeated regular seasons but Hilton struck first. Robert Lowry returned an interception for a touchdown give the Cadets a 7-0 lead.

TOUCHDOWN CADETS!!!



Pick-six for Robert Lowry!



The interception return gives @hiltoncadetsfb an early 7-0 lead on UPrep.#GoCadets 🏈🍎⚡ pic.twitter.com/kvGA7JNfAj — Hilton Athletics (@HiltonCadets) October 20, 2023

Irondequoit takes early lead against Brighton

Jordan Nolan ran for a 51-yard touchdown and then tossed the two-point conversion pass to Jacob Ballard go put Irondequoit up 8-0 against Brighton.

