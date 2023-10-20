Advertisement
Breaking news:

Jose Altuve comes up clutch with 3-run shot in top of 9th as Astros win Game 5

Section V football: Scores, live updates, highlights from Week 8

Ryan Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·4 min read

It's the last week of the Section V football regular season. University Prep is trying to cap an undefeated regular season in Class AA and Gates Chili is aiming to hold onto the eight and final playoff spot in Class A.

This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 8.

Halftime score: Victor 20, Spencerport 6

Brighton offense comes alive

Brighton has scored 28 straight points. Gavin Parks ran for his second touchdown of the game and then Tyler Martinovich punched in a 2-yard TD. The Bruins lead Irondequoit, 28-8.

Hilton goes up two scores on UPrep

John DiBattisto ran in a 1-yard touchdown and Hilton leads UPrep 14-0.

Halftime score: Webster Schroeder 14, Churchville-Chili 7

Gavin Parks gives Brighton advantage over Irondequoit

Gavin Parks scored on a 7-yard run to put Brighton ahead 15-8.

UPrep denied touchdown after quarterback ruled out of bounds

Hilton leads UPrep 7-0 after the first quarter. UPrep quarterback Tavion Byrd appeared to score on a touchdown run but he was ruled out of bounds. Video of the play appears to show Byrd staying in bounds throughout the run.

Webster Schroeder goes back up on Churchville-Chili

Jack Simpson punched in a short touchdown run to give Webster Schroeder a 14-7 lead.

Hilton defense gets second interception of first quarterback

Luke Lockhart picked off a pass deep in Hilton territory and returned it to the Cadets' 40-yard line.

Robert Lowry pick six gives Hilton lead vs. UPrep

University Prep could finish with back-to-back undefeated regular seasons but Hilton struck first. Robert Lowry returned an interception for a touchdown give the Cadets a 7-0 lead.

Irondequoit takes early lead against Brighton

Jordan Nolan ran for a 51-yard touchdown and then tossed the two-point conversion pass to Jacob Ballard go put Irondequoit up 8-0 against Brighton.

Thursday's Section V football coverage

Top games from Thursday: East Rochester/Gananda gets prime-time performance from RB

Section V football 2023 schedule, Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 19

Friday, Oct. 20

Saturday, Oct. 21

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Scores, live updates, highlights from Week 8