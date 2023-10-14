Section V football: Scores, live updates, highlights from Week 7

It's the penultimate week of the Section V football regular season. Teams are vying for playoff spots and home field advantage to start the postseason.

This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 6.

Friday's Section V coverage

Final score: Aquinas 17, Hilton 10

Aquinas (5-2) has won four straight games. The Little Irish scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute and intercepted a pass in the end zone to seal the win. Hilton falls to 5-2 and faces University Prep in the season finale.

Hilton's pass is intercepted by @noahhoward_4 . AQ 1st and 10 on our 20. pic.twitter.com/i9tFxSXSWO — Aquinas Football (@AQ_football) October 14, 2023

Halftime score: Irondequoit 28, Webster Schroeder 21

Webster Schroeder has fought back from a 20-0 deficit to go into halftime down one score.

Aquinas scores go-ahead touchdown in final minute

Aquinas broke a tie with a touchdown with 38 seconds left in regulation to take a 17-10 lead over Hilton.

Aquinas intercepts pass in the red zone

Hilton's defense made two straight fourth-down stops against the Aquinas offense in the second half. Aquinas returned the favor with a big defensive play. The Little Irish made a fourth-quarter interception in the red zone and takes over at the Hilton 18-yard line.

Hilton's pass is picked off by Kirkland. AQ 1st & 10 on our 18 pic.twitter.com/tbnfidRlfI — Aquinas Football (@AQ_football) October 13, 2023

Hilton ties game with touchdown on trick play

Hilton's Robert Lowry is used to running for touchdowns. He threw a touchdown pass to help Hilton even the game at 10-10. Lowry took a handoff for a halfback pass and tossed a 22-yard touchdown to Luke Lockhart.

TOUCHDOWN CADETS!!! Robert Lowry THROWS it 22 yards to Luke Lockhart on 4th down! @hiltoncadetsfb and Aquinas are tied at 10 with 8:35 left in the third quarter. 🏈🍎 pic.twitter.com/UYsoGaHbZB — Hilton Athletics (@HiltonCadets) October 13, 2023

Halftime score: Aquinas 10, Hilton 3

Trent Buttles threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Noah Collins-Howard with 2:55 left in the second quarter for Aquinas.

Two field goals make up scoring in Hilton at Aquinas

Some wondered why Hilton didn't attempt a field goal down three points in a 24-21 loss to McQuaid last week. The Cadets got on the board with a field goal this week. Tyler Reger made a 25-yard field goal to even the score against Aquinas at 3-3.

Tyler Reger kicks a 25-yard field goal to tie the score at 3 between @hiltoncadetsfb and Aquinas with 9:19 left in the first half. 🏈🍎 pic.twitter.com/414Vd8thGc — Hilton Athletics (@HiltonCadets) October 13, 2023

The first point of the night are a field goal

Aquinas leads Hilton 3-0 with 3:15 left in the first quarter.

Thursday's Section V coverage

Top performances, games from Thursday: East is first Section V football team to 7-0

