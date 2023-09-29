Advertisement

Section V football: Scores, live updates, highlights from Week 5

Bill Wolcott, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·4 min read

Cue the trumpets! We've reached the halfway point of the season.

It's the time of the season when teams are scrambling to hold on or desperately climbing over others to get in better positions for the playoffs.

This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 5:

Section V Football: Pal-Mac up early

Section V Football: Spencerport up 21-6 over Wilson

Section V Football: Eastridge, McQuaid, South Seneca celebrate homecoming

We'll let the posts speak for themselves, but we know our favorite:

Section V Football games to watch

There are several important games tonight:

  • Hilton vs. Webster Schroeder: The winner of this crossover game could benefit because of the potential for either team to bounce back and finish the regular season with a strong record.

  • Brighton vs. Webster Thomas: Both of these teams need bounce-back wins.

  • Attica/Alexander vs. LeRoy: This is what high school football is all about — a pair of undefeated teams battling under the lights on a Friday night to determine who's best.

  • York/Pavilion vs. Avon: Avon and York/Pavilion are No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, in the Class D.

  • Irondequoit vs. Victor: A show-me game for the Irondequoit Eagles who face a giant challenge in the undefeated Victor Blue Devils

This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 5.

Section V football 2023 schedule, Week 5

Friday, Sept. 29

Saturday, Sept. 30

More Section V football coverage

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Scores, live updates, highlights from Week 5