Section V football: Scores, live updates, highlights from Week 5
Cue the trumpets! We've reached the halfway point of the season.
It's the time of the season when teams are scrambling to hold on or desperately climbing over others to get in better positions for the playoffs.
This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 5:
Section V Football: Pal-Mac up early
Friday night lights.
Pal-Mac leads Waterloo 7-0 pic.twitter.com/3COOtUP0rj
— Pal-Mac Athletics (@palmacsports) September 29, 2023
Section V Football: Spencerport up 21-6 over Wilson
Your @SHSRangersFB go up 21-6 right before half vs Wilson! #ExtraPointIsGood #LockedIn pic.twitter.com/iSVL1xz7on
— Spencerport Rangers (@Ranger_Sports) September 29, 2023
Section V Football: Eastridge, McQuaid, South Seneca celebrate homecoming
We'll let the posts speak for themselves, but we know our favorite:
Which class had the best float? We're calling it a 4-way-tie for ALL INCREDIBLE. What a parade! #foreverfalcons pic.twitter.com/QGBF7lCuPi
— SouthSenecaCSD (@SouthSenecaCSD) September 29, 2023
The Homecoming pep rally brought back class competitions! From table surfing, to sack races, to mummy wrapping the superintendent, students had a blast today! Congrats to the Class of 24 for winning the competition! See all the fun, here: https://t.co/4SnDDzrw6S #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/nciHCw5xOP
— Eastridge HS (@Eastridge_EICSD) September 29, 2023
24 seniors celebrated tonight before our homecoming game against @PenfieldCSD pic.twitter.com/TloBimEIVc
— McQuaid Jesuit (@McQuaidJesuit) September 29, 2023
Section V Football games to watch
There are several important games tonight:
Hilton vs. Webster Schroeder: The winner of this crossover game could benefit because of the potential for either team to bounce back and finish the regular season with a strong record.
Brighton vs. Webster Thomas: Both of these teams need bounce-back wins.
Attica/Alexander vs. LeRoy: This is what high school football is all about — a pair of undefeated teams battling under the lights on a Friday night to determine who's best.
York/Pavilion vs. Avon: Avon and York/Pavilion are No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, in the Class D.
Irondequoit vs. Victor: A show-me game for the Irondequoit Eagles who face a giant challenge in the undefeated Victor Blue Devils
This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 5.
Section V football 2023 schedule, Week 5
Friday, Sept. 29
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba at Canisteo-Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Allegany-Limestone at Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen, 7 p.m.
Greece Arcadia at East/World of Inquiry, 6 p.m.
Hilton at Webster Schroeder, 7 p.m.
Brighton at Webster Thomas, 7 p.m.
Irondequoit at Victor, 7 p.m.
Gates Chili at Brockport, 7 p.m.
Spencerport at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Rochester Prep at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry at Hornell, 7 p.m.
Attica/Alexander at Le Roy, 7 p.m.
Bishop Kearney/RACS at Haverling, 7 p.m.
York/Pavilion at Avon, 7 p.m.
Red Jacket at Bolivar Richburg, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Palmyra-Macedon, 7 p.m.
Clyde-Savannah at Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
Midlakes at South Seneca/Romulus, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Rush-Henrietta at Aquinas, noon
Fairport at University Prep, noon
Newark/Marion at Greece Olympia/Odyssey, noon
Geneseo/Mount Morris at Batavia Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton at Monroe, 1 p.m.
Lyons/Sodus at Penn Yan/Dundee, 1 p.m.
East Rochester/Gananda at Livonia, 1 p.m.
Frewsburg at Holley, 1 p.m.
Cardinal O'Hara at Mynderse, 1 p.m.
Geneva at Honeoye Falls-Lima, 1:30 p.m.
Churchville-Chili at Eastridge, 2 p.m.
Canandaigua at Greece Athena, 2 p.m.
Pembroke at Finney/Northstar Christian, 4 p.m.
