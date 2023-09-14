Section V football: Scores, highlights, live updates from Week 3
It's Thursday but it feels like a Friday football night.
There are 12 games on the Section V football schedule tonight, including a class between unbeatens Webster Schroeder and Victor.
This page will be updated throughout out the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 3.
Thursday's Section V football scores and highlights
Aquinas and Pittsford in defensive battle
There have been a lot of first-half punts in the Aquinas vs. Pittsford game. Aquinas defensive tackle Rodney Tull got a sack on third down from the Little Irish 24-yard line.
Pittsford QB sacked by @tullrodney1. 4th and 6 Pittsford. pic.twitter.com/bAlQkpvN5Z
— Aquinas Football (@AQ_football) September 14, 2023
Zymiere Jackson adds a rushing TD for East
East quarterback Zymiere Jackson didn't see anyone open so did it himself with his legs. Jackson's 38-yard TD run gave the Eagles a 26-0 lead.
.@DandC #RochesterNY area High School Football
- Week 3 matchup -@EastFootball585 26, #Spencerport 0 - 5:03 remaining 2nd quarter
Zymier Jackson 38-yard touchdown run @SecVFootball #ROC @RCSDNYS @RyanMiller_ @MarquelSports #ROC @Ranger_Sports @GoEastEagles
— James A. Johnson (@jjDandC) September 14, 2023
East piling up the points in first quarter
East is pouring it on. Deandre Leonard took a pass from Zymiere Jackson 50 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 13-0 lead. On the ensuing Spencerport possession, Ervin Wiggins picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown. East leads 20-0 with 4:19 left in the first quarter.
.@DandC #RochesterNY area High School Football
- Week 3 matchup -@EastFootball585 13, #Spencerport 0 - 6:57 remaining 1st quarter - Zymiere Jackson 50-yard TD pass to Deandre Leonard@SecVFootball #ROC @RCSDNYS @RyanMiller_ @MarquelSports #ROC @Ranger_Sports @GoEastEagles pic.twitter.com/eOFUh3Vhip
— James A. Johnson (@jjDandC) September 14, 2023
East strikes first against Spencerport
Perrion Williams scored on a 17-yard run to put East up 7-0. The Eagles are 2-0 and have outscored opponents by a combined 94-28 through two games.
Section V football 2023 schedule, Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 14
Gates Chili at Greece Athena, 6 p.m.
Spencerport at East/World of Inquiry, 6 p.m.
Canandaigua at Greece Arcadia, 6 p.m.
Webster Schroeder at Victor, 7 p.m.
Irondequoit at Brockport, 7 p.m.
Holley at Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen, 7 p.m.
Allegany-Limestone at Wellville, 7 p.m.
Pembroke at Bolivar-Richburg, 7 p.m.
Penfield at Webster Thomas, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Edison vs. University Prep at Marina Auto Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rush-Henrietta at Hilton, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Honeoye Falls-Lima, 7 p.m.
Geneva at Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton, 7 p.m.
Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry at Livonia, 7 p.m.
Lyons/Sodus at Le Roy, 7 p.m.
East Rochester/Gananda at Attica/Alexander, 7 p.m.
Bishop Kearney/RACS at Hornell, 7 pm.
Newark/Marion at Mynderse, 7 p.m.
Midlakes at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
South Seneca/Romulus at Clyde-Savannah, 7 p.m.
SIlver Creek at Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale, 7 p.m.
Port Byron at Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
