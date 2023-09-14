Section V football: Scores, highlights, live updates from Week 3

It's Thursday but it feels like a Friday football night.

There are 12 games on the Section V football schedule tonight, including a class between unbeatens Webster Schroeder and Victor.

This page will be updated throughout out the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 3.

Thursday's Section V football scores and highlights

Aquinas and Pittsford in defensive battle

There have been a lot of first-half punts in the Aquinas vs. Pittsford game. Aquinas defensive tackle Rodney Tull got a sack on third down from the Little Irish 24-yard line.

Pittsford QB sacked by @tullrodney1. 4th and 6 Pittsford. pic.twitter.com/bAlQkpvN5Z — Aquinas Football (@AQ_football) September 14, 2023

Zymiere Jackson adds a rushing TD for East

East quarterback Zymiere Jackson didn't see anyone open so did it himself with his legs. Jackson's 38-yard TD run gave the Eagles a 26-0 lead.

East piling up the points in first quarter

East is pouring it on. Deandre Leonard took a pass from Zymiere Jackson 50 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 13-0 lead. On the ensuing Spencerport possession, Ervin Wiggins picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown. East leads 20-0 with 4:19 left in the first quarter.

East strikes first against Spencerport

Perrion Williams scored on a 17-yard run to put East up 7-0. The Eagles are 2-0 and have outscored opponents by a combined 94-28 through two games.

Section V football 2023 schedule, Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 14

Friday, Sept. 15

