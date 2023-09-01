Section V football scores for 2023 season
To report Section V football scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V football scores as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com. Please include a name and contact number.
The scores for 2023 Section V football will be listed below by date.
On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram
Section V football scores from Thursday, Aug. 31
Teddi Bowl
Victor 41, Rush-Henrietta 14
Class A
Brighton 40, Wilson 13
Section V football scores from Friday, September 1
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football scores 2023 for Rochester NY area high schools