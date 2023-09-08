Section V football: Live updates, scores, highlights from Week 2

It's Week 2 of Section V football.

Hilton, Fairport and University Prep all recorded impressive victories in their openers and will try to keep the momentum going with tough matchups tonight. Hilton and Fairport play against each other and University Prep hosts Canandaigua at Marina Auto Stadium. McQuaid and Pittsford face off in a rematch of last year's Class AA title game.

This page will be updated throughout out the night with scores, highlights and stats from the slate of games.

Newark running back Mosses Jamesville-Dewitt defender for touchdown catch

Check out this incredible touchdown catch by Newark/Marion running back Kellen Foster. Quarterback Alex Bernardi aired it out for Foster, who outleaped a defender and got a foot down in the back corner of the end zone.

Friday, Sept. 8

Saturday, Sept. 9

