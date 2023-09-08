Section V football: Live updates, scores, highlights from Week 2
It's Week 2 of Section V football.
Hilton, Fairport and University Prep all recorded impressive victories in their openers and will try to keep the momentum going with tough matchups tonight. Hilton and Fairport play against each other and University Prep hosts Canandaigua at Marina Auto Stadium. McQuaid and Pittsford face off in a rematch of last year's Class AA title game.
This page will be updated throughout out the night with scores, highlights and stats from the slate of games.
Newark running back Mosses Jamesville-Dewitt defender for touchdown catch
Check out this incredible touchdown catch by Newark/Marion running back Kellen Foster. Quarterback Alex Bernardi aired it out for Foster, who outleaped a defender and got a foot down in the back corner of the end zone.
Touchdown Reds! #GoREDS #GREATTEAMMATES pic.twitter.com/yGGoNKGgDC
— Newark Athletics (@NewarkAthletics) September 8, 2023
Section V football 2023 schedule, Week 2
Friday, Sept. 8
Bolivar Richburg at Wellsville, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Irondequoit, 6 p.m.
Palmyra-Macedon at Greece Olympia, Odyssey, 6 p.m.
Jamesville-Dewitt at Newark/Marion, 6 p.m.
Greece Arcadia at Spencerport, 7 p.m.
East/World of Inquiry at Gates Chili, 7 p.m.
Greece Athena at Churchville-Chili, 7 p.m.
Eastridge at Webster Schroeder, 7 p.m.
Canandaigua vs. University Prep at Marina Auto Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rochester Prep at Geneva, 7 p.m.
Monroe at Honeoye Falls-Lima, 7 p.m.
Geneseo/Mount Morris at Canisteo-Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen at Pembroke, 7 p.m.
Mynderse at Clyde-Savannah, 7 p.m.
Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield at South Seneca/Romulus, 7 p.m.
Mexico at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Victor at Webster Thomas, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
East Rochester/Gananda at Bishop Kearney/Rochester Academy Charter School, noon
Penfield at Rush-Henrietta, 1 p.m.
Dansville/Wayland Cohocton vs. Vertus Charter at Marina Auto Stadium, 1 p.m.
York/Pavilion at Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 1 p.m.
Avon at Batavia Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Penn Yan/Dundee at Hornell, 7 p.m.
Attica/Alexander at Lyons/Sodus, 7 p.m.
Le Roy at Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry, 7 p.m.
Red Jacket at Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m.
