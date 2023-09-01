Section V football: Live updates, highlights, scores from Week 1 on Friday

Welcome back to Friday night football in Section V.

Brighton and Victor showed that they are contenders in Class A on opening night Thursday, but there's a huge slate of games Friday in Week 1 of the high school football season.

This page will be updated throughout out the night with scores, highlights and stats from the slate of games.

Hilton's Robert Lowry opens game with 80-yard touchdown run

Robert Lowry was the lightning in last year's thunder and lightning backfield for last year's Class A champion Hilton. The Cadets struck lightning fast on their first play of the season. Lowry found a hole and sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

University Prep takes lead over Aquinas before halftime

University Prep has scored 13 straight points for a 13-7 lead. Wide receiver Tyrell Simmons had the monster play on the scoring drive with a 33-yard reception. Simmons made a catch near the left sideline, pirouetted over an Aquinas defender and then went to work. Simmons stiff-armed a tackler, maneuvered around another, juked another and then lowered his shoulder to lay the boom on another. A group of six tacklers finally brought him down.

Final score: McQuaid 55, Edison 0

McQuaid did what it was supposed to do in Week 1. The Knights overpowered a young and inexperienced Edison team that has one win over the last three years.

University Prep evens score at 7-7 against Aquinas

University Prep responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass to draw even at Aquinas.

Irondequoit offense clicking against Greece Athena

The Eagles are up 16-0 late in the first quarter. Quarterback Taiden Makubire rolled left, planted his feet and threw a strike to an open Jordan Nolan in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.

UPDATE: 15-yard TD strike from jr. QB Taiden Makubire to a wide open Jordan Nolan and with 3:32 left in Q1, IHS leads at Athena a tidy 16-0.



Watch: https://t.co/dDZXpk5X8w pic.twitter.com/71zpPSTsjf — Irondequoit HS Eagles (@WIEagles) September 1, 2023

McQuaid is near the half century mark ... at halftime

The Knights are up 49-0 against Edison.

Aquinas strikes first against University Prep

Aquinas and University Prep traded defensive stops before Aquinas got on the board. Quarterback Trent Buttles connected with wide receiver Noah Collins-Howard for an 18-yard touchdown pass to put the Little Irish ahead 7-0.

Buttles to Howard! AQ TOUCHDOWN! The extra point is good. AQ 7 U Prep 0. 6:16 left in the 1st Quarter. pic.twitter.com/nj4grF0zQM — Aquinas Football (@AQ_football) September 1, 2023

McQuaid off to fast start against Edison

McQuaid is seeking a fifth straight Section V title − which would be a record − and nearly scored five touchdowns in the first half. The Knights are up 28-0 against Edison after the first quarter.

Section V football schedule for Friday, Sept. 1

Friday, Sept. 1

More Section V football coverage

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Live updates, highlights, scores from Week 1