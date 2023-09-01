Section V football: Live updates, highlights, scores from Week 1 on Friday
Welcome back to Friday night football in Section V.
Brighton and Victor showed that they are contenders in Class A on opening night Thursday, but there's a huge slate of games Friday in Week 1 of the high school football season.
This page will be updated throughout out the night with scores, highlights and stats from the slate of games.
Hilton's Robert Lowry opens game with 80-yard touchdown run
Robert Lowry was the lightning in last year's thunder and lightning backfield for last year's Class A champion Hilton. The Cadets struck lightning fast on their first play of the season. Lowry found a hole and sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game.
University Prep takes lead over Aquinas before halftime
University Prep has scored 13 straight points for a 13-7 lead. Wide receiver Tyrell Simmons had the monster play on the scoring drive with a 33-yard reception. Simmons made a catch near the left sideline, pirouetted over an Aquinas defender and then went to work. Simmons stiff-armed a tackler, maneuvered around another, juked another and then lowered his shoulder to lay the boom on another. A group of six tacklers finally brought him down.
Final score: McQuaid 55, Edison 0
McQuaid did what it was supposed to do in Week 1. The Knights overpowered a young and inexperienced Edison team that has one win over the last three years.
University Prep evens score at 7-7 against Aquinas
University Prep responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass to draw even at Aquinas.
Irondequoit offense clicking against Greece Athena
The Eagles are up 16-0 late in the first quarter. Quarterback Taiden Makubire rolled left, planted his feet and threw a strike to an open Jordan Nolan in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.
UPDATE: 15-yard TD strike from jr. QB Taiden Makubire to a wide open Jordan Nolan and with 3:32 left in Q1, IHS leads at Athena a tidy 16-0.
Watch: https://t.co/dDZXpk5X8w pic.twitter.com/71zpPSTsjf
— Irondequoit HS Eagles (@WIEagles) September 1, 2023
McQuaid is near the half century mark ... at halftime
The Knights are up 49-0 against Edison.
Aquinas strikes first against University Prep
Aquinas and University Prep traded defensive stops before Aquinas got on the board. Quarterback Trent Buttles connected with wide receiver Noah Collins-Howard for an 18-yard touchdown pass to put the Little Irish ahead 7-0.
Buttles to Howard! AQ TOUCHDOWN! The extra point is good. AQ 7 U Prep 0. 6:16 left in the 1st Quarter. pic.twitter.com/nj4grF0zQM
— Aquinas Football (@AQ_football) September 1, 2023
McQuaid off to fast start against Edison
McQuaid is seeking a fifth straight Section V title − which would be a record − and nearly scored five touchdowns in the first half. The Knights are up 28-0 against Edison after the first quarter.
Section V football schedule for Friday, Sept. 1
Friday, Sept. 1
Pembroke at Red Jacket, 4 p.m.
University Prep at Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Irondequoit at Greece Athena, 6 p.m.
Churchville-Chili at East/World of Inquiry, 6 p.m.
Gates Chili at Greece Arcadia, 6 p.m.
Greece Olympia/Odyssey at Buffalo Bishop Timon, 6:30 p.m.
Webster Schroeder at Brockport, 7 p.m.
Spencerport at Canandaigua, 7 p.m.
Webster Thomas at Eastridge, 7 p.m.
Haverling at Le Roy, 7 p.m.
Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry vs. Attica/Alexander at Attica, 7 p.m.
Batavia Notre Dame at York/Pavilion, 7 p.m.
Canisteo-Greenwood at Avon, 7 p.m.
Geneva at Penn Yan, 7 p.m.
Hornell at Livonia, 7:30 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Live updates, highlights, scores from Week 1