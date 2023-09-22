Section V football: Live updates, scores, highlights from Week 4
Rematches of last year's Section V semifinals and finals. A crosstown rivalry game. Week 4 in Section V football is going to be fun.
East (3-0) will try to stay undefeated against a Canandaigua (2-1) program that denied the Eagles their first Section V title since 2005 in last year's Section V championship game. Unbeaten University Prep (3-0) travels to Pittsford (1-2) to try to avenge a season-ending loss in last year's Section V Class AA semifinals.
This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 4.
Section V football 2023 schedule, Week 4
Friday, Sept. 22
East/World of Inquiry at Canandaigua, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Pittsford, 7 p.m.
Batavia Notre Dame at Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 7 p.m.
Avon at Geneseo/Mount Morris, 7 p.m.
Webster Thomas at Webster Schroeder, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Gates Chili, 7 p.m.
Brockport at Churchville-Chili, 7 p.m.
Honeoye Falls-Lima at Vertus, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Geneva, 7 p.m.
Livonia at Lyons/Sodus, 7 p.m.
Hornell at Haverling, 7 p.m.
Le Roy at East Rochester/Gananda, 7 p.m.
Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield at Mynderse, 7 p.m.
Canisteo-Greenwood at York/Pavilion, 7 p.m.
Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen at Bolivar-Richburg, 7 p.m.
South Seneca at Dryden, 7 p.m.
Frewsburg at Pembroke, 7 p.m.
Penn Yan/Dundee at Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Wellsville at Red Jacket, noon
Greece Arcadia at Edison, 1 p.m.
McQuaid at Rush-Henrietta, 1 p.m.
Waterloo at Newark/Marion, 1 p.m.\
Greece Athena at Spencerport, 1:30 p.m.
St. Mary's at Greece Olympia/Odyssey, 1:30 p.m.
Attica/Alexander at Bishop Kearney/RACS, 2:30 p.m.
Eastridge at Irondequoit, 3 p.m.
Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton at Rochester Prep, 3 p.m.
Finney/Northstar Christian at Allegany/Limestone Central, 7 p.m.
Clyde-Savannah at Midlakes, 7 p.m.
More Section V football coverage
Fan guide: Everything to know during the 2023 Section V high school football season
Schedule: See when all of the games are in Section V football
Scoreboard: Here are all of the results for the 2023 football season.
Classifications: There is one less class in Section V than there was last year so these races will be jam-packed. Here is a breakdown of each class.
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Live updates, scores, highlights from Week 4