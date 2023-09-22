Rematches of last year's Section V semifinals and finals. A crosstown rivalry game. Week 4 in Section V football is going to be fun.

East (3-0) will try to stay undefeated against a Canandaigua (2-1) program that denied the Eagles their first Section V title since 2005 in last year's Section V championship game. Unbeaten University Prep (3-0) travels to Pittsford (1-2) to try to avenge a season-ending loss in last year's Section V Class AA semifinals.

This page will be updated throughout the night with scores, highlights and stats from Week 4.

Section V football 2023 schedule, Week 4

Friday, Sept. 22

Saturday, Sept. 23

More Section V football coverage

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Live updates, scores, highlights from Week 4