Section V baseball scores for the 2022 season

Section V baseball scores for Tuesday, April 26

Rochester City Athletic Conference

East High 10, Monroe 0

E: Michael Conrow 2 hits, 2 runs; Tomas Hernandez 2 RBI, 2 hits; JJ Smith winning pitcher; Eagles (10-0).

Finger Lakes East

Wayne 3, Newark 2

W: Tyler Mudge 1 earned run, 1 run allowed, 1 walk, 5 hits allowed, 7 strikeouts, 5 innings pitched; Brady Ruffell 1 RBI, 1 for 3, also pitching save, 2 innings pitched, 1 earned run, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeouts; Ben Leone 1 for 3, 1 run; Sean Nellis 2 for 4, 1 run; Ryan Becker 1 for 3; T Jeffery 1 for 2

N: Zach Herd 1 RBI, 2 for 3, 1 run; Jacob Rodriguez 1 RBI, 1 for 2; Aidyn Perez 1 for 3.

Finger Lakes West

Harley Allendale Columbia 6, Honeoye 4

HAC: Salvatore Timpani 6 2/3 innings pitched, 2 runs allowed, 0 runs unearned; 2 hits allowed, 10 strikeouts, also 2 hits at the plate, RBI single in the first inning; Wolves (2-2) scored 5 runs in second, Chuck Rutberg two-run single; Cal Rogers, Anson Man and Clive Wright 1 RBI each in second;

H: Charlie Farrell 1 run allowed, 5 innings relief pitching; 1 run allowed; Evan Cuba two-run double with two out in bottom of seventh.

Dundee/Bradford 16, Naples 5 (5 innings)

D/B: Aiden Monell 2 RBI and 2 hits; I. Snyder 3 hits; Tyler Spina 2 hits, K Lebor 2 hits.

N: Owen Hulbert RBI; Max Ryan RBI; Ryan Lester triple; Jackson Brahm double.

Livingston County division crossover

Hornell 3, Avon 1 (8 innings)

H: Cullen Haley 1 earned run allowed, 5 hits allowed, 13 strikeouts, 7 innings pitched; Griffyn Baker 1 for 2, 1 run.

A: Michael Rowland 1 unearned run allowed,, 1 hit allowed, 9 strikeouts, 6 2/3 innings; Andrew Rowland 2 unearned runs, 1 hit allowed, 1 1/3 relief innings pitched; Trevor Stroud RBI, 1 for 3.

Dansville 13, Warsaw 3

D: Mason Mann winning pitcher, 0 hits allowed, 0 earned runs allowed, 5 strikeouts, 5 2/3 innings pitched; Billy Delaney 2 RBI, 2 for 3, 2 runs; Aiden Ziefel 2 RBI, 1 for1, 2 runs; Nate Gardner 1 RBI, 2 for 3.

W: Ty Joy 1 for 4, 1 run.

Livonia 10, LeRoy 5

Liv: Jack Kearney 3 RBI, 3 for 5, 3 doubles, also pitching save, 2 innings pitched; Connor Benitez 4 hits allowed, 7 strikeouts, 5 innings pitched; Bulldogs (4-5) scored 4 runs in the fourth, six in the sixth; Wyatt Raponi 2 RBI, 2 for 4; Brady O'Keefe 2 hits.

Wayland-Cohocton 12, Geneseo 2 (5 innings)

Way-Co: Issac Mehlenbacher 2 RBI, 2 for 2, double; Markus Brehm 2 RBI, 2 for 2, double; Matt Clark 0 runs allowed, 3 hits allowed, 3 strikeouts, 4 innings pitched;

G: Nick Staley 2 for 2, two-run double.

Bath Haverling 10, Letchworth 0

BH: Zach Musso pitched complete game shutout, 3 hits allowed, 14 strikeouts; AJ Brotz reached base 5 out of 5 times, 3 for 3, 2 walks, 2 RBI, 6 stolen bases, 4 runs; Rams 6-1 overall.

L: Chris Searing 1 for 3; Aaron Shearing 1 for 3; N. thompson 1 for 3, double.

Genesee Region

Batavia Notre Dame 12, Albion (Section VI) 0

BND: Niagara University committ Gavin Schrader 5 RBI, 2 home runs; Bryceton Berry pitched complete game, 1 hit allowed, 14 strikeouts, 7 innings, also 2 for 4, double, 3 runs; Ryan Fitzpatrick RBI, 1 for 2, double, 3 runs.

Oakfield-Alabama 12, Alexander 2

O-A: Colton Yasses RBI, also 1 earned run allowed, 5 walks, 2 hits allowed, 10 strikeouts, 5 innings pitched; Gaige Armbrewster 2 RBI, 1 for 3, 2 B; Aiden Warner 3 RBI, 1 for 2; Brayden Smith 1 for 2, double; Kyle Porter 1 RBI, 1 for 2.

A: Gunner Kania 4 hits allowed, 3 walks allowed, 8 strikeouts, 4 innings pitched; Trent Woods 1 for 2, double; Matt Friedan RBI.

Non-league

Batavia 9, Attica 7

B: Alex Johnson 2 RBI, 3 for 3, 2 runs; Jesse Reinhart RBI, 2 for 3; Sawyer Siverling RBI, 2 for 4; Parker Kleinbach RBI single; Cole Grazioplene RBI single; Mekhi Fortes RBI single; Blue Devils (5-3).

Section V baseball scores for Monday, April 25

Monroe County Division 3

Canandaigua 5, Greece Athena 4

C: Canandaigua trailed 4-3, until two-run single by A.J. Debalso in the bottom of the sixth inning; DeBalso 3 RBI total; Matthew Papenfuss 4 runs allowed, 5 hits allowed, 4 strikeouts six innings; Aaron Crunick pitching save, one inning relief.

GA: Sam Saucke 3 stolen bases; Trojans 6 stolen bases; Jaden Madrid 5 runs allowed, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Monroe County Division 1

Penfield 4, Rush-Henrietta 2 (6 innings)

P: Jake Weiss winning pitcher, 0 earned runs, 5 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts; Jack Hickey pitching save; Colin Cowley 2 RBI, 2 for 2, double; Aidan Pacatte 1 RBI, 2 for 3, 2 doubles, 1 run; Patriots (8-1 overall, 3-1 division).

Monroe County Division 2

Webster Thomas 7, Greece Olympia/Odyssey 2

WT: Titans scored six runs in the sixth; sophomore Joey Presutti RBI single with 2-2 score and two outs, first varsity at-bat, also first varsity pitching win, 2 scoreless relief innings; Colby Wilson triple, RBI double; Josh Butka 2 RBI, 2 for 3; Nate Hill 2 RBI, 2 for 4; Nate Zicari 2 hits; James Bolton sacrifice fly, RBI; Nate Zicari 1 earned run, 0 hits, 8 walks, 5 strikeouts, 4 innings pitched.

GO/GOdy: Thomas Rebis 2 RBI, 2 hits.

Irondequoit 7, Brighton 2

I: Tommy Tisa RBI single with score 2-2 top of the sixth; Sam Lessard 3 RBI, 2 for 4, 2 runs; Matt Jorstad RBI, 2 for 4; Eagles scored three runs in seventh.

B: Andrew Cranston RBI single made score 2-2 in fourth, 1 for 2; Matt Howe RBI, 1 for 3.

Rochester City Athletic Conference

East High 11, Leadership Academy 1

E: senior Tomas Hernandez pitched a complete game three-hitter, 6 strikeouts, also 7 RBI, 4 for 4, triple, double; Michael Conrow 4 hits, triple, double; Victor Arroyo 3 hits, two-run home run; Eagles (9-0).

LA: Carlos DeJesus, Charles Fairley and Mathew Thomas each had a hit.

Finger Lakes East

Penn Yan 9, Newark 1

PY: sophomore Brady Bouchard pitched complete game two-hitter, 17 strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 hit batter, 7 innings; Alex Foster, sophomore Liam Chapman and sophomore Reed Bouchard 2 hits each.

Palmyra-Macedon 6, Wayne 0

Pal-Mac: Paul Goodness 2 RBI, 1 for 4, 1 run; Alex Wootton 1 RBI, 1 for 3; Chris Finocchario 0 earned runs, 3 hits allowed, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts, 6 innings pitched, also 1 RBI, 1 for 3, triple; Isiah Stephens 1 RBI, 1 for 3, 1 run; Noah Brooks 2 for 3, 2 runs.

W: Michael Prentice 2 for 3; Sean Nellis 1 for 3; Brady Ruffell 0 earned runs, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 innings pitched.

Geneva 4, Waterloo 1

G: Aron 3 for 4, 2 doubles; Snook 2 doubles; Brignall 3 for 4, triple, double,

W: Burcroff 2 for 4; Waterloo (0-5 overall).

Genesee Region

Attica 7, Pembroke 1 (5 innings, weather)

A: sophomore Ethan Meyer, no-hitter in varsity pitching debut, 8 strikeouts, 5 innings; Wyatt Bryman 2 RBI, 3 for 3, 2 doubles, 4 stolen bases, 3 runs; Dan Bialek 2 RBI, 2 for 3; Konnor Schroeder 2 stolen bases.

P: Dragons scored after a walk, error and wild pitch.

Livingston County division crossover

Letchworth 21, Keshequa 2

L: Nick Thompson 2 home runs, 3 for 3, double.

Dansville 7, Pavilion 1

D: Reid Martin 2 RBI, 3 for 4, triple, 3 runs, also winning pitcher; Bryce Applin 2 for 3; Billy Deaney 1 RBI, 1 for 3.

P: Kyle Stefan 1 RBI, 2 for 2, double.

Wayne County

Williamson 18, Clyde-Savannah 3

W: Alan Bouwens 2 for 3, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs; Matt Jackson 2 for 5, stolen base, 2 runs; Tim Vos 3 for 3, triple, 3 runs; Matt DeFisher 2 for 2, stolen base, 2 runs; Aidran Cramer 2 for 3, double, stolen base, 2 runs.

Allegany County

Fillmore 2, Cuba-Rushford 0

F: Luke Colombo 2 RBI; Zach Sisson pitched a complete game, 0 earned runs allowed, 4 hits allowed, 7 innings pitched; Eagles 6-1 overall record.

C-R: J. White 2 earned runs, 5 hits, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts.

Steuben County

Avoca/Prattsburgh 1, Arkport/Canaseraga 0

A/P: Haden Abbott pitched a no-hitter, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; Tucker Gerych home run in sixth inning; McCoy Putnam and Pacey Hopkins a hit in sixth; Avoca/Prattsburgh (4-3 overall).

A/C: Tytus Marvin 1 earned run, 3 hits allowed, no hits allowed through 5 innings; Arkport/Canaseraga (3-2 overall.

Alfred-Almond 15, Hammondsport 8

Non-league

Wayland-Cohocton 10, Naples 0 (5 innings)

Way-Co: Michael Gammell, Kyle Gammell and Issac Mehlenbacher pitched a no-hitter, 7 strikeouts; Brogan Cotter, Ethan Loop, Ian Mehlenbacher and Charles Mulford 1 RBI each; Collin Mehlenbacher 2 hits, double; Matt Clark 2 hits.

N: Charlie Grove 7 strikeouts, 2 2/3 innings pitched.

Avon 9, Alexander 5

Avon: Christopher Kashorek 1 earned run allowed, 7 hits allowed, 5 strikeouts, 6 1/3 innings pitched, also 2 for 3, triple, 1 run; Michael Rowland 3 RBI, 2 for 3; Jack Browne 1 RBI, 1 for 3.

A: Tyler Marino 2 for 3, 1 run; Trent Woods 2 for 4 1 run; Jofy Donnelly 2 for 3.

Section V baseball scores for Saturday, April 23

Genesee Region

Batavia Notre Dame 8, Oakfield-Alabama 4

BND: Ryan Fitzpatrick pitched complete game, 7 innings, 1 earned run allowed, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts, 2 for 2 at the plate, 3 RBI, two-run triple in first inning; Gavin Schrader 1 RBI, 2 for 3, double.

O-A: Bodie Hyde 4 RBI, 2 for 3, three run double.

Attica 10, Holley 0 (5 innings)

A: Dan Bialek allowed 2 hits pitching, 8 strikeouts, 4 for 4 at the plate, 1 RBI, scored 2 runs; Wyatt Bryman 2 RBI, 3 for 4, threw out two baserunners at second base; Konnor Schroeder 2 RBI, Ethan Meyer 1 RBI, 2 for 3; Jack Dressel 1 RBI, 2 for 4; Blue Devils (3-1 overall, 2-1 league) expanded a 1-0 lead by scoring 4 runs in the fourth; 16 hits.

H: Hawks 1-2 overall, 1-1 league.

Non-league

Game 2

Caledonia-Mumford 17, Byron-Bergen 2 (5 innings)

Cal-Mum: Raiders 7-0 overall record); Jake Cappotelli 1 RBI, 3 for 5, 3 runs, 1 stolen bases; Camden Reed 2 RBI, 3 for 3, 3 runs, 1 stolen base; Casey Decker 2 RBI, 3 for 3, 2 runs; Kyle Wade winning pitcher, first win of season.

Game 1

Caledonia-Mumford 3, Byron-Bergen 1

Cal-Mum: Luke Donaghue winning pitcher, 1 earned run, 0 hits allowed, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts; Jake Cappotelli 3 for 4, 1 triple, 2 doubles, pitched 3 relief innings, 0 earned runs allowed, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts; Kyle Wade solo home run top of seventh inning.

Livingston County division crossover

LeRoy 18, Keshequa 2 (5 innings)

L: Jackson Spezzano 8 strikeouts, 4 innings; Ryan Higgins home run in first. Knights improve overall record to 6-1.

Section V baseball scores for Friday, April 22

Non-league

Mingo Bay Classic

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Penfield 4, Brockport 2

P: Aidan Cook winning pitcher, 1 earned run allowed, 7 strikeouts, 6 innings pitched; Tommy DiFranco 1 RBI, 2 for 3 double, 1 run; Alex Young 1 RBI, 1 for 2; Aidan Pacatte 1 RBI, 1 for 2; Jack Hickey pitching save; Patriots (7-1 overall).

B: Andrew Wilson 1 RBI, 1 for 2; Cooper Hassall 1 RBI, 1 for 2.

Aquinas 4, Canandaigua 3

AQ: Jake Wiepert winning pitcher, 4 innings pitched, 2 runs allowed, 4 hits allowed, 4 strikeouts; 1 RBI, 1 for 3 as a hitter; CJ Mangone 2 for 3, pitching save, 1 inning pitched; Will Scanlon 1 for 3, 1 stolen base; Aquinas (6-2).

C: Trailed 4-0 in the fourth inning; Sam Boock 1 RBI, 2 for 3; Kenyon Mahoney 1 RBI; Nate Barone 1 RB.

East High 15, Lyons 5

E: Victor Arroyo 2 RBI, 3 for 3, 2 triples; Miguel Matos solo home run, 3 for 3; Luis Rivera solo home run; Eagles (8-0).

L: Harry Conway 1 RBI, 2 hits, 1 run.

Batavia 7, Midlakes 2

B: Bronx Bucholz pitched 7 inning complete game, 0 earned runs allowed, 6 hits allowed, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts; Mekhi Fortes 3 RBI, 2 for 3, double; Dan Dombrowski 1 RBI, 2 for 3, double; Cole Grazioplene 1 for 3, 2 runs.

Fillmore 16, Andover 2

F: Alex Ellsworth 3 RBI, 2 for 3, 3 runs; Aiden Wagner 2 RBI, 2 for 5; Nolan Krzeminski 2 RBI, 2 for 4; Luke Colombo 2 RBI, 2 for 5; Eagles (5-1).

Finger Lakes West

Bloomfield 11, Naples 1

B: Gabe Ward winning pitcher, 3 hits allowed, 8 strikeouts; 2 hits with a bat; Aaron Wash 2 RBI, 2 hits; Aiden Rogers 2 RBI, 2 hits; Braedon Smith 2 for 4, 2 doubles; Cal Rogers, reached base 3 times.

N: Owen Hulbert 1 RBI; Ryan Lester double.

Livingston County Division 1

Wayland-Cohocton 2, Livonia 1

Way-Co: freshman Matt Clark first varsity pitching win, complete game, 1 earned run, 5 hits allowed, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, 7 innings pitched.

Livingston County division crossover

Caledonia-Mumford 5, Geneseo 2

Cal-Mum: Jeremy Raymond, winning pitcher, 2 earned runs, 5 hits allowed, 5 strikeouts, 4 2/3 innings pitched; Jake Cappotelli, 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief pitching; 2 for 4 at the plate, 1 run, 2 stolen bases; Casey Decker 1 RBI, 3 for 3, 1 run scored; Raiders (5-0 overall).

G: Philip Dolterweich 2 hits; Sean McCaughney 2 hits.

Avon 11, Perry 0 (5 innings)

A: Evan Masten pitched a no-hitter, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks, 1 hit batter, 5 innings; Talent Rivera 2 RBI, 1 for 1; Jack Browne 1 RBI, 2 for 3, 2 runs; Trevor Stroud 1 RBI, 1 for 1, double; Andrew Rowland 2 for 2, 3 runs.

Keshequa 2, Warsaw 1

K: Kellen Wood pitched a complete game in Nunda, 1 run allowed, 5 hits allowed, 8 strikeouts; Hunter Wood 2 for 3, 2 singles, 1 run; Grey Miller 2 for 3, 2 singles; Boone Douglass 1 run.

W: P. Klump pitched a complete game, 8 strikeouts, 1 for 3 as a hitter for the visitors.

Letchworth 8, York 1

Y: Adam Swede 2 for 3; Greg Jaroszek 2 for 4; freshman Liam Ezard 1 for 2, 1 run; Golden Knights (2-3 overall).

Genesee Region

Oakfield-Alabama 21, Lyndonville 0 (5 innings)

O-A: Hornets (2-0) scored 17 runs in the top of the second; Colton Yasses 5 innings pitched, 0 earned runs, 2 hits allowed, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts; 3 RBI as a hitter, 3 for 3, 3 singles; Kaden Cusmano 3 RBI, 4 for 4, triple, double; Bodie Hyde 1 RBI, 3 for 3; Aiden Watner 3 RBI, 3 for 4, double; Cooper Colantonio 2 RBI.

L: Trenton Much 1 for 3, double; Michael Marker 1 for 3; Tigers (0-5).

Section V baseball scores for Thursday, April 21

Non-league

Mingo Bay Classic

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Penfield 7, St. Marion Goretti (Maryland) 4

P: Tommy DiFranco 6 innings pitched, 2 earned runs allowed, 7 strikeouts; 2 for 5 at the plate, double, scored 1 run; Austin Dillenbeck 2 RBI, 2 for 3; Aidan Pacatte 1 RBI, 2 for 3; Jake Weiss 1 RBI, 2 for 3; Patriots (6-1 overall).

Non-league in Section V

Canandaigua 11, Wellsville 10

C: Nate Barone RBI single scored Sam Bement with winning run in bottom of seventh; Matthew Pawlicki 3 for 5; Pawlicki, Bement, Barone, Aaron Crunick and Josh Barnes RBI hits in five-run sixth innings.

W: Lions scored six unanswered runs to make the score 10-10; 12 hits.

Caledonia-Mumford 7, Attica 1

Cal-Mum: Camden Reed, complete game, 1 earned run allowed, 2 hits allowed, 6 strikeouts; Scott Essig RBI single, 2 runs; Alex Carnes RBI single; Kyle Wade 2 for 4, 2 runs scored; Raiders (4-0 overall).

A: Wyatt Bryman RBI double, pitched, 8 strikeouts.

Fillmore 12, Arkport/Canaseraga 2

F: Luke Colombo 3 RBI, 2 for 4, 2 runs; Graham Cahill 0 earned runs allowed, 2 runs allowed, 3 hits allowed, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts, 5 2/3 innings pitched; Alex Ellsworth 1 RBI, 1 for 4, 1 run; Nolan Krzeminski 3 runs; Eagles scored 5 runs in the first, two in the second to take a 7-0 lead.

A/C: Steiner 1 for 3; Gilbert 1 for 2; Jones 1 for 2.

Livingston County Division 1

Bath Haverling 11, Dansville 1 (6 innings)

BH: AJ Brotz 6 innings pitched, complete game, 12 strikeouts, 2 walks; Evan Pendle 2 RBI, 2 for 4, double; Collin Coots 1 RBI, 2 runs; Blake Walruth 2 RBI, 1 for 1; Cayden Mattson 2 RBI, 1 for 2; Cameron Seager 1RBI; Rams scored 5 runs in the fourth inning, 4 runs in sixth. Rams (2-1 division, 5-1 overall).

D: Billy Delaney 1 RBI, 1 for 3; Ben Sick 1 for 2; Mustangs scored the first run of the game

Livingston County Division 3

York 12, Perry 2 (6 innings)

Y: Adam Swede 2 RBI, 2 for 3, 2 runs; Jake Pangrazio 1 RBI, 2 for 3, 3 runs; Brodie Hatfield 2 for 2, 2 runs; Timothy Maddox, pitched complete game, 4 hits allowed, 9 strikeouts; Joe Bauer 2 RBI, 1 for 3; Golden Knights (2-2 division, 2-2 overall).

P: Landon Washburn two-run double; Trenton Washburn, Bryce Tallman and Brad Parsons 1 hit each; Wyatt Arbo pitched 5 innings, 6 runs allowed, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts.

Finger Lakes East

Geneva 7, Penn Yan 5

G: Panthers won league matchup.

PY: Liam Chapman 2 for 3, 2 runs scored; Brady Bouchard double, pitched complete game, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 hit batter.

Wayne 6, Waterloo 3

W: Kyle Tomaselli 1 earned run allowed, 1 hit, 6 innings pitched, 5 strikeouts; Michael Prentice 2 RBI, 2 for 4, double, scored 2 runs; Brady Ruffell 1 RBI, 1 for 2, 2 runs; Tyler Mudge 1 RBI, 1 for 2; Eagles (3-3).

Palmyra-Macedon 10, Mynderse Academy 0

Pal-Mac: Ian Goodness 0 runs allowed; 2 hits allowed, 0 walks, 5 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts; Noah Brooks 1 RBI, 2 for 4, triple, double; Paul Goodness 1 RBI, 2 for 3, triple, double; Alex Wooton 2 RBI, 3 for 3; Chris Finocchario 2 RBI, 2 for 2, double; Isiah Stephens 1 RBI, 1 for 3, 1 run.

MA: Eric Guevera Cordero 1 for 2; Max Santana 1 for 2.

Wayne County

East Rochester 11, Marion 1

ER: Landon Wollschleger 3 RBI; Noah Wollschleger 2 hits; Jack McCarthy 2 RBI, pitched a complete game, 1 hit allowed, 10 strikeouts; Ryan Flanagan and Jamil DeJesus 2 RBI each; Bombers (2-5) scored seven runs in the second inning.

M: Black Knights (0-4).

Sodus 13, Clyde-Savannah 3

S: Jacob Laird RBI, 1 for 5, winning pitcher, 9 strikeouts, 4 innings pitched; Ethan Cramer 3 for 5, Logan Bulman 4 stolen bases, 3 runs.

C-S: Max Waldron 4 1/3 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts.

Genesee Region

Oakfield-Alabama 23, Elba 2

O-A: Season opener for the Hornets. Led 8-0 before scoring 15 runs in the seventh inning; Kyle Porter 6 RBI, 4 for 6, triple, double; Gaige Armbrewster 2 RBI, 4 for 4, 4 singles; Colton Yasses 1 RBI, 3 for 7; Brayden Smith 3 RBI, 3for 4; Bodie Hyde, 3 RBI, also pitched 4 innings, 9 strikeouts;

E: Lancers 1-2.

Batavia Notre Dame 16, Byron-Bergen 1

Section V baseball scores for Wednesday, April 20

Non-league

Mingo Bay Classic

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Brockport 11, Saranac (Section VII) 3

B: Brayden Scaccia 3 RBI, 2 for 3; Cooper Hassall 1 RBI, 3 runs, 1 for 3; pinch hitter Hayden Watt 1 RBI, 1 for 2; Andrew Wilson 1 RBI, 1 for 2; five Blue Devils (3-3) pitched at least one inning, Bryce Tyndell and Scaccia two.

S: Adrian Barnes 1 RBI, 1 run; pinch hitter Korbin Cranford 1 RBI; Saranac (1-4).

Penfield 4, Andrews (South Carolina) 1

P: Chase Playfair 0 earned runs allowed, 10 strikeouts, 5 1/3 innings pitched; Robbie Wing 1 RBI, 1 for 3, double; 2 runs, 1 stolen base; Tommy DiFranco 2 for 3, 1 run; Aiden Pellow pitching save; Patriots (5-1).

Non-league in Section V

Aquinas 7, Greece Athena 5

A: Aidan Morris 6 2/3 innings pitched; 5 strikeouts; at the plate 1 for 3, double; CJ Mangone 2 RBI 1 for 2, including go-ahead RBI single in top of the seventh inning; Lucas Leone 2 RBI, 1 for 4, double; Aquinas (5-2).

Naples 11, East Rochester 0

N: Jackson Brahm 3 RBI, double; Owen Hulbert 2 RBI, 2 hits; Max Ryan 1 RBI; Adam Bay 1 RBI; Cade Rathburn 1 RBI.

ER: Ryan Flanagan single; Parker Seeley single; Colin Kempf single.

Wayland-Cohocton 7, Honeoye 2

Way-Co: Michael Gammell 0 earned runs, 3 hits allowed, 5 1/3 innings pitched, also 2 RBI, 2 for 3; Marcus Brehm 2 for 2, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs; Brogan Cotter 3 RBI, 2 for 3 double.

Steuben County

Addison 6, Alfred-Almond 2

Monroe County division crossovers

Victor 11, Canandaigua 1

V: Max Friedlander 1 hit allowed, 6 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts; Ty Arnold 3 for 4; Coz Zeiser 3 for 4; Andrew Haugh 2 for 4; Cooper Loyal 2 for 4; Blue Devils (4-4) scored 5 runs in the first, had 14 hits; Connor Cronin struck out 2 batters in seventh.

C: Matthew Pawlicki run scoring hit in fourth.

Rush-Henrietta 5, Webster Thomas 2

R-H: Charles Sobaszek, 5 innings pitched, 2 runs allowed, 5 hits allowed; Evan Brock two-run single in fifth gave Royal Comets 3-1 lead;

WT: Josh Butka, Nate Hill, Garett Wilson, Colby Wilson, James Bolton and Shane Talbot 1 hit each for Titans.

Webster Thomas 16, Batavia 0

WT: Shane Talbot 0 runs allowed, 4 hits, 6 innings pitched; James Bolton 1 RBI, 3 of team's 16 hits; Colby Wilson 3 RBI, 2 hits; Shane Talbot 2 RBI, 2 hits; Josh Butka 2 hits; Mike Zicari 2 hits. Titans (4-4 overall).

B: Cole Grazioplene 3 for 4; Jesse Reinhart 2 for 4; Blue Devils (3-2).

Livingston County Division 1

Livonia 4, Dansville 3

L: Conner Benitez 5 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts; Alex Benitez two-run single top of fifth gave Bulldogs 4-2 lead; Tom Stewart 2 for 3; Bulldogs (3-5) have won three consecutive games.

D: Mustangs had bases loaded, two out in the sixth; had tying run at first but game ended on a line out double play; Reid Martin 5 2/3 innings pitched, 4 unearned runs allowed; 2 hits allowed, 9 strikeouts.

Hornell 4, Bath Haverling 2

H: Cullen Haley 4 RBI, three-run home run gave Hornell 4-1 lead in bottom of fourth, 3 for 3, double, 1 run, Wyatt Argentieri 2 for 3, 2 runs; Jake Ponticello 1 for 3, 1 run; Griffyn Baker 1 for 3.

BH: Ethan Brotz 2 RBI, 1 for 4; Cayden Mattison 3 stolen bases, 2 for 2, 1 run scored; AJ Brotz 1 for 3; Rams (1-1 division, 4-1 overall).

Livingston County Division 2

Avon 4, Letchworth 3 (9 innings)

A: Andrew Rowland 0 runs allowed, 2 hits allowed, 4 strikeouts, 5 innings of relief pitching; Michael Rowland 1 RBI, 2 for 4, single drove in the winning run; scored 2 runs, scored on a wild pitch to make score 3-3 in seventh.

L: Jake Shearing 2 RBI, 2 for 4, two-run double put Letchworth ahead 3-0; Archie Shearing 2 for 4, double, 1 run.

Livingston County Division 3

Caledonia-Mumford 3, York 1

Cal-Mum: Evan Raniewicz 0 earned runs, 2 hits, 6 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts; Jake Cappotelli, pitching save, struck out 2 in the seventh; Jeremy Raymond 2 RBI, 1 for 3; Tyler Pangrazio 2 for 3.

Y: Adam Swede 5 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts, 4 hits allowed; 2 for 3 at the plate, double.

Genesee Region

Batavia Notre Dame 10, Lyndonville 0

BND: Bryceton Berry 0 hits allowed, 12 strikeouts, 5 innings pitched; Ryan Fitzpatrick 1 RBI, 5 stolen bases, 3 for 3, 1 run; Hayden Groff 2 RBI, double; Gavin Schrader 2 RBI, triple.

Finger Lakes East

Penn Yan 11, Wayne 9

PY: sophomore Liam Chapman walk-off two-run home run in bottom of eighth, also 4 1/3 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks; Mustangs 13 hits, grand slam home run by sophomore Brady Bouchard in bottom of sixth.

W: Made the score 9-9 in the seventh.

Palmyra-Macedon 11, Waterloo 0

Pal-Mac: Chris Finocchario Jr. 0 runs allowed, 5 innings pitched, 11 strikeouts; Alex Wootton 1 RBI, 2 for 4, single, double; Christian Morrison 1 RBI, 1 for 2, single; Will Caffyn 2 RBI, 1 for 3, single.

W: Casey Burcoff, 2 for 3, 2 singles.

Finger Lakes West

Red Jacket 10, Bloomfield 0

RJ: Daltyn Hanline, winning pitcher; pitchers allowed two hits; Smith 2 for 3, Walsh 2 for 3, Siberto 2 for 3.

B: Cal Rogers 5 strikeouts pitching.

Section V baseball scores for Tuesday, April 19

Non-league

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Penfield 7, Kings Academy (South Carolina) 2

P: Jake Weiss pitched all seven innings, 4 hits allowed, 7 strikeouts; Aidan Cook 2 for 3, 2 runs; Austin Dillenbeck, 3 RBI, 2 for 3, double; Patriots (4-1 overall).

Section V baseball scores for Monday, April 18

Rochester City Athletic Conference

East High 12, School of the Arts 2 (5 innings)

E: sophomore Miguel Matos pitched a two-hitter, 12 strikeouts, 5 innings, 2 for 3 at the plate, RBI, 2 runs scored; Emille Diaz 3 RBI, 1 for 2; Michael Conrow 1 hit, 1 run; Eagles (7-0).

SOTA: Justin Rodriguez 2 hits; Silverhawks (2-3).

Wayne County

Lyons 8, Clyde-Savannah 7

L: Matt Briggs 2 2/3 innings in relief, 1 earned run, 6 strikeouts, including final out with potential tying run on third base; Anthony Hartwell 2 RBI, 2 runs; Zander Beaudette 2 for 3, 3 runs.

C-S: Max Waldron 9 strikeouts, 4 innings pitched, 1 earned run, 2 for 2 at the plate, double, 4 stolen bases, 1 run; Tim Henry 2 RBI, 2 for 3.

Private-Parochial

Northstar Christian Academy 9, Lima Christian 0

NCA: junior Dominic Kurmis pitched a complete game shutout, 7 innings, 14 strikeouts, as a hitter, home run, double.

Finger Lakes crossover

Geneva 4, Bloomfield 1

G: Santiago pitched a complete game, 1 run allowed, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts.

B: Gabe Ward 4 runs allowed, 3 hits allowed, 11 strikeouts, 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Section V baseball scores for Friday, April 15

Non-league

Aquinas 11, East Rochester 0

AQ: CJ Mangone, winning pitcher, 0 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 innings pitched, RBI, 2 for 4, double; Rob McCullough 3 RBI, 3 for 4, triple, double; Aquinas (4-2).

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Livonia 14, Madison (Ohio) 12

L: Jack Kearney 2 RBI, 3 for 4; Wyatt Raponi 2 RBI,3 for 4; Conner Benitez 2 RBI, 2 for 4, 3 runs; Kearney snagged a line drive back to the mound and completed a double play with the bases-loaded, Livonia ahead 14-12 top of the seventh.

M: Capitalized on four errors by Livonia to make the score 12-10 in the fifth.

Monroe County division crossover

Gates Chili 3, Greece Athena 2

GC: Charlie Healey winning pitcher; Regan Clancy, pitching save.

Section V baseball scores for Thursday, April 14

Monroe County

Churchville-Chili 8, Brockport 4

C-C: Cooper Romich 3 RBI, 3 for 4; Zachary Miner 2 RBI, 2 for 3, 3 runs; Braden Reina 2 RBI, 2 for 2; Justin Meister 1 RBI, 1 for 4; Saints (6-1).

B: Bryce Tyndell 3 RBI, 2 for 3, triple, double; Jacob Falvey 1 RBI.

Rochester City Athletic Conference

East High 11, Edison 1

East: Pedro Garcia, two-run home run, pitching save, 4 strikeouts, 1 2/3 innings; Michael Conrow winning pitcher, 5 strikeouts, 3 1/3 innings; Dian Mather 2 hits; Tomas Hernandez 2 hits; Eagles (6-0).

E: Jose Alvere 2 for 2.

Non-league

Honeoye Falls-Lima 3, Wayne 2

HF-L: Trent Wager, 7 innings pitched, 0 earned runs, 7 innings pitched, 2 walks, 3 hits allowed, 6 strikeouts; Xavier Carbonel 2 RBI; J Campbell 1 RBI; Mike Principe 1 for 2, triple, 1 run; Cougars (3-2).

W: Ronnie Cassano 1 RBI; Kyle Tomaselli 1 run; Michael Prentice 1 run; Brandon Benkovic 4 1/3 innings pitched, 0 earned runs, 1 hit allowed, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks.

Aquinas 20, Greece Olympia/Odyssey 4

A: Rob McCullough 3 RBI, 3 for 5, home run, triple, double; Aidan Morris 3 RBI, 3 for 4, home run; Tre Walker 4 RBI, 2 for 4; Aquinas (3-2).

Ripken Experience

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Penn Yan 13, Beaver (Lisbon, Ohio) 2

PY: Mustangs 14 hits; sophomore Reed Bouchard 4 for 4, 3 runs; sophomore Brady Bouchard 2 hits; sophomore Liam Chapman 2 hits; Tyler Bouchard home run.

Section V baseball scores for Wednesday, April 13

Private-Parochial

Northstar Christian Academy 9, Finney 8

NCA: Tim Leary 4 RBI, pitching save; Noah Rivera, winning pitcher.

Livingston County division crossover

Livonia 9, Geneseo 7

L: Connor Benitez winning pitcher, 5 1/3 innings pitched, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks, 10 hits allowed, 2 RBI as a hitter, 1 for 2, 2 walks; Connor Feehan, pitching save, his first, 1 2/3 innings; Bulldogs (1-5).

G: Two baserunners on in the seventh; Blue Devils (0-5).

Non league

Ripken Experience

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

West Forsyth (North Carolina) 8, Victor 1

WF: Scored one run in the third inning, four in the fourth and three in the seventh. West Forsyth (14-3).

V: Coz Zeiser 1 RBI, hit by pitch with the bases loaded; Max Friedlander 1 run, 1 for 3, triple; Carter Fink 1 hit; Blue Devils (3-2).

Jackson (Massillon, Ohio) 18, Penn Yan 1

PY: Tyler Bouchard, double.

At Orlando, Florida

Canandaigua 5, McKeel Academy (Florida) 3

C: Will Smith winning pitcher, 3 runs allowed, 1 walk, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 2/3 innings; Sam Boock home run in third; Sam Bement 1 hit; Josh Barnes 1 hit; Bradley Mohammed 1 hit; Matthew Pawlicki 1 hit.

MA: KJ Scobey 2 for 4.

Canandaigua 5, Harmony (Florida) 3

C: Sam Bement two-run single in first, RBI in three-run third; Josh Barnes 2 hits; Nate Barone RBI in third.

H: Cade Walter 2 for 3; Bradley Meza seven defensive chances, no errors.

At Harley School

Harley Allendale Columbia 9, Eugenio Maria DeHostos 0

HAC: Salvatore Timpani pitched a complete game shutout, 7 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 9 strikeouts; RBI singles by Thomas Riveros and Anson Man as Wolves (1-2) scored six runs in third to take 7-0 lead.

Section V baseball scores for Tuesday, April 12

Monroe County Division 2

Irondequoit 8, Webster Thomas 6

I: Score was 4-4 before the Eagles scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning; Carraig Jones 2 RBI, 2 for 4; Connor Gresens 2 RBI, 2 for 3; Brian Tisa 2 RBI.

WT: James Bolton 2 RBI, 2 for 3; Josh Butka 1 RBI, 2 for 3; Garett Wilson RBI-double, sacrifice fly; Colby Wilson 1 RBI, 2 for 3; Titans (3-3 overall, 3-1 division) scored two runs in the bottom of seventh, and had potential trying run on second base with two outs.

Non-league

Orlando, Florida

Newington (Connecticut) 12, Canandaigua 1

N: Scored six runs in the fifth; Gavin Gray, winning pitcher, 1 run, two hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 innings pitched.

C: Nate Barone 1 hit; Kenyon Mahoney 1 hit.

Radnor (Pennsylvania) 12, Canandaigua 2

R: Jonah Horwitz RBI single in first home run in six-run sixth; Austin Marx, winning pitcher, 2 runs allowed, 2 hits allowed, 5 strikeouts, 4 innings.

C: Sam Boock 1 hit, Kenyon Mahoney 1 hit; Matthew Pawlicki 1 hit.

Ripken Experience

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Madison 12, (Ohio) 12, Penn Yan 2

M: Allowed one hit.

PY: Kaden Steele, RBI single, scoring Riley Griffiths.

At Wayne

Wayne 12, School of the Arts 1 (6 innings)

W: Tyler Mudge pitched one-hitter, 5 innings, 0 earned runs, 0 runs,10 strikeouts, 2 walks; Brady Ruffell 2 RBI, 2 for 4, 2 stolen bases; Ronnie Cassano 2 for 4; Sean Nellis 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Brandon Benkovic 1 RBI; Kyle Tomaselli 2 runs;

SOTA: D. Janezic 1 for 3; J. Rodriguez 1 run.

Section V baseball scores for Monday, April 11

Rochester City Athletic Conference

East High 11, Franklin 1 (5 innings)

E: sophomore Miguel Matos pitched a no-hitter, 12 strikeouts, 5 innings; Pedro Garcia grand slam home run; Dion Mather three-run home run; Luis RIvera solo home run; Michael Conrow 4 for 5.

Leadership Academy 12, Monroe 11 (6 innings)

LA: Matthew Thomas 6 RBI, 3 for 4, 3 runs; Carlos DeJesus first varsity pitching win, 3 innings; Bryan Suarez RBI double, 3 runs;

Monroe County Division 1

Penfield 9, Fairport 8 (5 innings)

P: Patriots scored six runs in bottom of fifth for walk-off win; Aiden Cook 2 RBI, game-winning double, 2 for 3; Chase Playfair, pitched 3 innings of relief, 6 strikeouts, 1 for 1, double; eight Patriots (3-1 overall, 2-1 division) scored a run.

Monroe County Division 2

Webster Thomas 8, Irondequoit 4

WT: Nate Zicari winning pitcher, 5 innings, 0 earned runs allowed, 9 strikeouts, 3 hits allowed; Garett Wilson 2 RBI, 2 hits; Adam Zlotkus 2 RBI, 2 hits; Shane Talbot 1 RBI, 2 hits; Nate Hill two-run double; Colby Wilson RBI-single.

Non-league

Aquinas 10, Eastridge 0

A: Aidan Morris struck out six batters, 5 innings pitched, 2 RBI, 1 for 3 as a hitter; Max Calleri two-run home run, 2 innings pitched; Aquinas (2-2).

Ripken Experience

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Marcellus (Section III) 12, Penn Yan 4

PY: Tyler Brouchard 2 RBI, double.

Section V baseball scores for Saturday, April 9

Non league

Aquinas 14, Midlakes 3

A: Jake Wiepert, winning pitcher, 5 innings, 6 strikeouts, 1 for 3 as a hitter, double; Rob McCullough 4 RBI, grand slam home run, 1 for 3; Aidan Morris 4 RBI, 2 for 2, double.

Section V baseball scores for Friday, April 8

Monroe County division crossovers

Brockport 4, Pittsford Mendon 2

B: Blue Devils (2-2 overall) scored all four runs in bottom of seventh, grand slam by Bryce Tyndell, 2 for 4, double, 6 innings pitched, 2 earned runs, 5 hits allowed, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts; Andrew Wilson and Zach Richards had team's other two hits.

PM: Colden Forney 2 RBI, triple; Daniel Palumbo 2 for 3; Brendan Kane and Carter Grinnell one hit each; Jake Miller 1 hit allowed, 4 2/3 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks. Vikings (0-2).

Canandaigua 4, Eastridge 3

C: Sam Boock, two-run home run gave team 3-2 lead top of sixth, 2 for 3, Kenyon Mahoney 5 innings pitched, 3 runs allowed, 4 hits, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts; A.J. Debalso save, pitched final two innings.

E: Evan Vinci 5 innings pitched, 4 runs allowed, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts; Tom Bareham 2 for 3.

Penfield 4, Webster Thomas 3

P: Aidan Pacatte 4 RBI, 2 doubles, 2 for 2; Sam Guiffrida 2 for 4, 2 runs; Jake Weiss winning pitcher, 5 2/3 innings; Aiden Pellow, save, 1 1/3 innings. Patriots (2-1 overall, 1-3 league).

Wayne County

Williamson 3, Lyons 0

W: Tyler Morse pitched complete game, 7 shutout innings, 1 hit, 11 strikeout; Tim Vos 2 RBI, 2 for 3, 2 doubles; Matt DeFisher sacrifice fly; Marauders (3-0 overall).

East Rochester 14, Clyde-Savannah 4

ER: Ryan Flanigan 3 RBI, 3 for 4; Tyler Leisten 3-run double first inning; Bombers (1-3).

Genesee Region

Attica 12, Alexander`1 (5 innings)

Att: Blue Devils scored 6 runs in first, 4 in third; Wyatt Bryman struck out 7 batters; Dan Bialek two-run home run, 4 for 4, 3 runs; Wyatt Kauffman 4 RBI, 2 for 2; Jake Dressel 2 RBI, 2 for 3; Blue Devils (2-0 overall, 2-0 league).

A: Trojans (2-1 overall, 1-1 league).

Non-league

East High 10, Finney 0

E: Michael Conrow 4 for 4, triple, 2 doubles; Emille Diaz 3 hits, 3 runs; Miguel Matos, Pedro Garcia, Luis Rivera and JJ Smith 2 hits each; Eagles (4-0).

F: Jon Bovee triple; Ryan Lewin and Aiden Guardalben 1 hit each.

Section V baseball scores for Wednesday, April 6

Monroe County Division 1

Victor 7, Fairport 6

V: Blue Devils (2-1 overall) rallied to win with two runs in fourth inning and Cooper Loyal RBI single in sixth drove in winning run; Loyal 2 for 3; Weston Elkovith and Zach Prior each hit a double; Carter Fink 2 RBI.

F: James Stanek and Will Stanek each were 2 for 4; Red Raiders (2-1 overall).

Penfield 2, Webster Schroeder 1 (8 innings)

P: Austin Dillenback RBI single in bottom of eighth for game-winning run; Aiden Pellow winning pitcher, 1 inning pitched, 0 hits allowed; Tommy DeFranco 7 innings pitched, 0 earned runs, 1 hit allowed, 6 strikeouts; Patriots (1-1 overall, 1-1 league).

WS: Mike Salina 7 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts, 1 hit.

Monroe County Division 2

Webster Thomas 8, Gates Chili 4

WT: Shane Talbot 2 RBI, 3 hits; Adam Zlotkus 2 RBI, 2 hits; Nate Hill 2 run double; Garett Wilson RBI single; Nate Zicari 5 2/3 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, 3 hits allowed. Titans (2-1 overall, 2-1 division).

Monroe County Division 4

Brockport 18, Honeoye Falls-Lima 11

B: Jacob Falvey 3 RBI, 3 for 4, 2 runs; David D'Ambrosia, Cooper Hassall, Andrew Wilson, Brayden Scaccia, Kaeden Laureano 2 RBI each.

HF-L: Robert Brown 3 RBI 2 for 2; Xavier Carbonel and Aidan Neenan 2 RBI each.

Rochester City Athletic Conference

At Cobbs Hill

School of the Arts 21, Leadership Academy 3 (4-plus innings)

SOTA: 8th-grader Paul Stevens 6 RBI; 3 for 3, triple; Able Austin 2 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts; Silverhawks pitchers struck out 13 batters.

East 10, Wilson 0 (5 innings)

E: Michael Conrow, Dion Mather and JJ Smith each pitched during a no-hitter by the Eagles (3-0); Victor Arroyo and Tomas Hernandez 2 for 2, 3 runs; Conrow and Emille Diaz 2 hits each.

Livingston County Division 1

Hornell 4, Livonia 3

H: Jake Ponticello doubled in Griffyn Baker for the go-ahead run with two out in top of seventh inning.

L: Connor Feehan RBI single in bottom of sixth made score 3-3.

Livingston County division crossover

Bath Haverling 11, Geneseo 4

BH: AJ Brotz 1 RBI, 3 for 5, 3 stolen bases; Gavin Buckley 2 RBI, 3 for 4, 2 doubles; Ethan Brotz 2 RBI, 2 for 4; Cayden Mattison 1 RBI, 2 for 4; Owen Smith 2 RBI; Rams (4-0 overall).

G: Joey DeBell 2 RBI, 2 for 3, 1 double

Livingston County

LeRoy 8, Avon 5

L: Alex Spezzano 4 RBI, 3 for 3; Ty Strollo 2 for 4, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Bryce Lathon 2 for 4, home run.

A: Michael Rowland 3 RBI, home run; Christopher Kashorek 2 for 3, homer, double.

Caledonia-Mumford 12, Perry 1 (5 innings)

Cal-Mum: Casey Decker 2 RBI, 2 for 4; Camden Reed 1 RBI, 1 for 3, 3 runs; Jake Cappotelli 2 RBI, 2 runs; Luke Donaghue 1 RBI, double, first varsity pitching win, allowed 1 earned run, 2 hits, 4 innings pitched.

P: Bryce Tallman 5 strikeouts.

York 9, Pavilion 3

Y: Brodie Hatfield 3 RBI, 2 for 3, 2 doubles; Greg Jaroszek 2 RBI, 2 for 4, 2B; sophomore Jake Pangrazio 5 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, 2 hits allowed; Adam Swede RBI, 2 for 3; Golden Knights (1-1 overall, 1-1 league).

Finger Lakes West

Bloomfield 3, Harley Allendale Columbia 1

B: Gabe Ward 15 strikeouts, allowed 1 hit, 6 2/3 innings pitched, hit a RBI-double; Aaron Walsh 3 for 3.

HAC: Salvatore Timpani 6 innings pitched, 12 strikeouts, 3 runs allowed, 5 hits allowed; Alex Sassaman double.

Wayne County

Williamson 5, Gananda 2

W: Matt Jackson winning pitcher, 10 strikeouts, 4 hits, seven innings, 1 for 3 as a hitter; Tim Vox 2 RBI, double; Matt DeFisher RBI, triple; Alan Bouwens RBI, Tyler Morse RBI.

Allegany League

Fillmore 11, Scio/Friendship 0

F: Nolan Krzeminski 3 RBI, 2 for 3, 2 runs; Alex Ellsworth 1 RBI; Graham Cahill 1 RBI; Brent Zubikowski 1 RBI; Zach Sisson 1 hit allowed, 10 strikeouts, 4 innings pitched; Luke Colombo 1 inning pitched, 2 strikeouts, 0 hits.

S/F: Ethan Davenport 1 for 1.

Non-league

Batavia 10, Aquinas 7

B: Blue Devils (3-1); Sawyer Siverling two-runs single two out in second inning, winning pitcher, 3 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 3 strikeouts; Alex Johnson 2 RBI, RBI double; Vincent Grazioplene and Aidan Anderson 1 RBI each.

Northstar Christian Academy 11, Eugenio Maria de Hostos 1

NCA: Tim Leary 8 strikeouts, 4 2/3 innings pitched; Steven Merkel 2 RBI, 2 for 2.

Section V baseball scores for Tuesday, April 5

Rochester City Athletic Conference

Franklin 11, Wilson 1

F: Melqui Montalvo 4 for 4, scored 4 runs; Callan Reddington struck out 8 pitching, 3 for 4 at the plate, 3 runs scored.

School of the Arts 12, Edison 1

At Farmington Park

SOTA: Dale Janezic struck out 11 batters, walked 2, at the plate, 2 RBI, 3 for 5; Justin Rodriguez 3 for 5, double, 2 runs; Harry Larson and Benny Laver each had 2 hits.

East High 10, Monroe 0

E: Miguel Matos, a sophomore, 5 RBI, 4 for 5, triple, 2 doubles; Luis Rodriguez three-run home run, three hits total; Dion Mather three hits; Eagles (2-0).

M: Ronnie Moore a hit and stolen base. Red Jackets (0-1).

Monroe County Division 3

Canandaigua 9, Greece Arcadia 0

C: Aaron Crunick, sophomore right-hander, 7-inning complete game shutout, 3 hits allowed, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks; Sam Boock and A.J. Debalso each had RBI during four-run, fifth inning.

Monroe County Division 4

Pittsford Sutherland 10, Eastridge 1

PS: Thomas Carter first varsity pitching win, 0 earned runs, 5 innings; Cole Pringle 3 for 4; Jack Zawacki 2 RBI; Tyler Mullin 2 hits.

Monroe County division crossover

Batavia 4, Spencerport 3

B: Blue Devils (2-1 overall); winning pitcher Shawn Kimball, allowed 1 hit, 4 hits, struck out 10, 6 innings pitched; Alex Johnson and Cole Grazioplene each were 1 for 3.

Livingston County Division 1

Dansville 9, Wayland-Cohocton 0

D: Reid Martin struck out 9, walked 2, allowed 2 hits; Bryce Applin 2 RBI.

Way-Co: Ethan Loop two hits.

Livingston County

Avon 14, Geneseo 5

A: Michael Rowland 3 RBI, 3 for 5, double, 2 runs; Richie Brice 2 RBI, 2 for 3, 2 runs; Cael Driscoll RBI, 1 for 2.

G: Nick Staley 3 RBI, 2 for 3; Ryan Whitney RBI, 2 for 3, 2 runs.

Keshequa 8, York 4

K: Tyler Mallaber pitched 4 1/3 innings, struck out 5, 2 RBI as a hitter 2 for 4; Kellen Wood pitching save, 4 strikeouts, 2 2/3 innings pitched; Nathan Thayer 2 for 2, double.

Y: Greg Jaroszek 1 for 3; Timothy Maddox Jr. 1 for 2 sac fly RBI; freshman Liam Ezard 2 for 3; Golden Knights (0-1 overall, 0-1 division).

Wayne County

Williamson 13, Marion 3 (6 innings)

W: Alan Bouwens, Tim Vos, David Defisher and Devin Allen did not allow a hit while on the mound.

North Rose-Wolcott 7, Lyons 0

Gananda 12, Clyde-Savannah 2

G: Andrew Gleason winning pitcher, 8 strikeouts, 3 innings pitched, also hit a double. Panthers (1-0 overall, 1-0 league).

C-S: Golden Eagles (0-2 overall).

Finger Lakes East

Penn Yan 6, Mynderse 4

PY: Mustangs (2-0 overall, 1-0 league) capitalized on 12 walks and 3 hit batters; sophomore Brady Bouchard struck out 8 batters, 1 walk.

Palmyra-Macedon 15, Newark 0 (5 innings)

Pal-Mac: Paul and Ian Goodness pitched a no-hitter; Ian Goodness 4 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk, Paul Goodness 1 inning pitched, 3 strikeouts, at the plate, 3 runs, 2 for 3, double; Noah Brooks 3 RBI, 1 home run, 2 for 4, double; Alex Wootton, 2 RBI, 3 runs, 2 for 2, triple.

Finger Lakes West

Naples 22, South Seneca/Romulus 4

N: Max Ryan 5 RBI, grand slam homer, double, single; Owen Hilbert 2 RBI, 2 hits; Ryan Lester 2 doubles; Jackson Brahm RBI, 2 singles; Drew Reigelsperger 2 hits; Adam Bay RBI singles Green Wave (1-0 overall, 1-0 division).

SS/R: Mike Kaufman, Sam Dufour and Ben Jessop 1 hit each. South Seneca/Romulus (0-1 overall, 0-1 division).

Genesee Region

Attica 5, Kendall 4 (8 innings)

A: Wyatt Bryman double top of the eighth, stole third base, scored on an error during a pickoff attempt, 1 RBI, 2 for 4, triple, 2 runs; Josh Capwell RBI-single. Blue Devils (1-0 league).

K: Marquess made score 4-4 solo home run bottom of seventh. Eagles (0-1 league).

Steuben County

Campbell-Savona 6, Alfred-Almond 2

Section V baseball scores for Monday, April 4

Monroe County Division 1

Fairport 3, Victor 2 (8 innings)

F: Connor Sackett walk-off RBI single in bottom of eighth; Julien Mendoza scored winning run, 4 for 4, double, 2 runs; Braden Consaul 3 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, 1 earned run; Will Stanek first varsity win, 5 scoreless innings; Red Raiders recorded two outs at home plate.

V: Max Friedlander 7 innings pitched, 2 earned runs; sophomore Weston Elkovitch 2 RBI.

Monroe County Division 2

Webster Thomas 5, Gates Chili 3

WT: Shane Talbot, sophomore, winning pitcher, first varsity win, 0 earned runs, 5 innings; Nate Hill 2 RBI, sac fly; James Bolton, Garett Wilson, Nate Zicari 2 hits each; Josh Butka RBI single; Titans (1-1 overall, 1-0 division).

GC: Zachary Antinelli, Alan Henry 2 hits; Charles Healey RBI single; Spartans (0-1 overall, 0-1 division).

Monroe County Division 4

Honeoye Falls-Lima 6, Brockport 1

HF-L: Xavier Carbonel 3 for 4, winning pitcher, 5 strikeouts, 1 run, 1 hit, 2 walks, 4 innings; Nate Weber 3 innings pitched, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk; Mike Principe 2 runs, RBI; Carson Joint 1 RBI; Aidan Neenan 1 RBI; Cougars (1-0 overall, 1-0 league).

B: Zach Richards 1 RBI; David D'Ambrosia 1 for 3; Andrew Wilson 1 for 3; Bryce Tyndell 4 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 8 strikeouts; Blue Devils (1-2 overall).

Monroe County Division 3

Canandaigua 10, Greece Arcadia 1

C: Scored four runs in fourth inning; Silas Taylor 3 for 3; Kenyon Mahoney winning pitcher, 1 run 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 4 innings.

GArc: Dominic Zona 1 for 3.

Livingston County Division 1

Bath Haverling 7, Livonia 2

BH: Zach Musso 6 innings pitched, 8 struck outs, 2 runs allowed, 2 for 4 1 RBI; sophomore Owen Smith retired 3 batters on 9 pitches in seventh inning; AJ Brotz triple, 3 runs, 1 stolen bases; Gavin Buckley 3 RBI, double. Rams (3-0, 1-0 division).

L: Brady Okeefe 2 for 3; Conner Benitez 1 RBI. Bulldogs (0-4).

Livingston County

Pavilion 11, Perry 1

Perry: Wyatt Arbo 7 strikeouts, 5 innings pitched.

Finger Lakes crossover

Penn Yan 8, Bloomfield 7

PY: Tyler Bouchard scored winning run on wild pitch in seventh, 2 RBI; Liam Chapman 1 for 2, three-run homer; Reed Bouchard 2 doubles; Mustangs (1-0).

B: Cal Rogers 5 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed, 2 for 4 as a batter.

Allegany League

Fillmore 7, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1

F: Mitchell Ward 3 RBI, 2 for 3; Brent Zubikowski winning pitcher, 5 strikeouts, 1 earned run, 3 hits, 2 walks 5 innings pitched; Nolan Krzeminski 1 RBI, Jude Beardsley 1 RBI, 1 for 2, 1 run.

GV/B: Joe Ward 1 for 2 1 RBI; Max Wedge 1 for 2

Bolivar-Richburg 10, Cuba-Rushford 1

CR: Jack Frank 1 for 3.

Non-league

Palmyra-Macedon 13, Aquinas 0 (5 innings)

Pal-Mac: Chris Finocchario 5 RBI, 2 for 3, 2 triples, winning pitcher, 10 strikeouts, 1 hit allowed, 4 innings; Noah Brooks 2 RBI, 2 for 3; Paul Goodness RBI, 2 for 4, triple; Alex Wootton 2 RBI, 2 for 3.

Medina 5, Batavia 4

B: Sawyer Siverling 2 RBI, Jesse Reinhart RBI single; Bronx Buckholz 8 strikeouts, 1 walk, 5 innings pitched; Blue Devils (1-1 overall).

Section V baseball scores for Saturday, April 2

Monroe County division crossover

Greece Athena 7, Brockport 1

GA: Jayden Rapp 3 RBI, 2 hits, including a double; T.J. Kurtz, 1 RBI, struck out 4 on the mound, 3 innings pitched; Aleks Englert 1 RBI, 2 hits; Connor Ossier 5 Ks, 4 innings pitched.

B: Cooper Hassall 1 RBI.

Batavia 5, Pittsford Mendon 1

B: Jesse Reinhart 7 strikeouts, 3 1/3 innings pitched; 2 RBI, 1 double, 2 runs; Vincent Grazioplene 2 RBI, 3 for 4.

Victor 4, Webster Thomas 2

V: Cooper Loyal RBI single during bottom of fourth that gave Blue Devils 3-2 lead; Carter Fink RBI single, struck out 10 batters, walked 2, 0 runs allowed, 3 hits allowed; Victor 7 hits total, all singles.

WT: Colby Wilson 3 for 4 solo home run; Garett Wilson RBI single.

Livingston County

Avon 8, Livonia 1

A: Moved ahead in the first, capitalizing on six walks. Christopher Kashorek 2 RBI, 2 doubles.

L: Jack Kearney two hits, 2 2/3 innings of relief pitching, 2 for 3 with a double; Luke Stewart two hits for Bulldogs (0-2).

Non-league

Fillmore 14, Keshequa 3

F: Aiden Wagner 3 RBI, 2 hits in No. 2 slot in batting order; No. 3 hitter Mitchell Ward 2 RBI, 2 hits; leadoff hitter Alex Ellsworth 2 hits, 2 runs scored;

K: Kellen Wood 2 RBI, 2 hits.

Tournament

Bath Haverling 11, Northstar Christian 1 (5 innings)

At Avoca

BH: Rams scored five runs in the fourth; AJ Brotz 3 for 4, 1 RBI; Gavin Buckley 2 for 4 1 RBI, 1 stolen base.; Keefer Calkins 1 RBI; Zach Misso 0 earned runs allowed, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks during 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Bath Haverling 10, Avoca/Prattsburgh 6 (8 innings)

At Prattsburgh

BH: Rams scored four runs in top of eighth; Ethan Brotz 3 RBI, 2 for 4 Cayden Mattison 2 RBI, 2 for 4, 1 double, 3 stolen bases.

A/P: Scored three runs in top of the seventh to even the score; Tucker Gerych solo home run in second inning.

Section V baseball scores for Thursday, March 31

Livingston County

Avon 10, Pavilion 0

A: Christopher Kashorek three-run home run, also allowed 1 hit, struck out, 3 innings pitched as starter; Evan Masten 3 for 3, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Richie Brice 2 RBI, 2 hits, a double, pitched final 3 innings, struck out 5, 2 hits allowed.

P: Ryan Williams 1 for 2, a double.

Caledonia-Mumford 11, Warsaw 7

Cal-Mum: Raiders trailed 3-0, then scored six runs in third and four in fourth; Kyle Wade 3 RBI, 2 doubles, scored 2 runs; Casey Decker 1 RBI, 2 hits; Luke Donaghue 1 RBI.

W: Tyler Joy two hits, including a double, stolen base and scored three runs.

Letchworth 10, Perry 0

Non-league

Medina 7, Livonia 2

M: Aiden Paul two-run single with team trailing 2-1 and two out in bottom of fifth.

L: Wyatt Raponi 2 for 3, 1 RBI; Tom Stewart 2 for 3 1 RBI; Connor Feehan struck out 6, allowed 2 hits, 3 innings pitched. Bulldogs (0-1).

East High 6, Northstar Christian Academy 3

E: Michael Conrow, saved game for Eagles (1-0), 7 strikeouts, 3 2/3 innings; Victor Arroyo 2 for 2, RBI; Miguel Matos two doubles, scored a run

NCA: Steve Merkle two-run double for Knights (0-1).

Wayland-Cohocton 12, Honeoye 2

Way-Co: Michael Gammell struck out 13, 0 walks, 1 earned run, 5 2/3 innings pitched; Ethan Loop 4 RBI, 3 for 3.

