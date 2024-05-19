Section IV reveals boys lacrosse All-Division and All-Star teams
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The best of the best in Section IV boys lacrosse have been honored for impressive regular season play.
The top stars of local high school boys lacrosse earned selections to the Section IV All-Division and All-Star teams, on Sunday. Headlining the selections are Elmira’s All-American goaltender Sam Brenen-Buseck, Horseheads standout Zach Lese, Corning’s James Freeman, Elmira Notre Dame’s Finn Schweizer, Watkins Glen’s Nick D’Alleva, and more.
A full list of local selections to the Section IV All-Division and All-Star teams are listed below:
Section IV All-Division II First Team:
Elmira:
Ryan Stuckey – Attack
Evan Garvin – Attack
Kaiden Green – Midfield
Landon Cook – Midfield
Luca Capilli – D-Mid
Sam Brenen-Buseck (All-American)
Horseheads:
Brady Woodworth – Attack
Zach Lese – Midfield
Griffin Stevens – Faceoff
Josh McCawley – Defense
Jacob Bennett – Defense
Adam Nielsen – Defense
Andrew Potter – Goalie
Corning:
Dom DiNardo – Midfield
James Freeman – Midfield
Deegan Rankin – D-Mid
AJ Thomas – Defense
Section IV All-Division II Second Team:
Elmira:
Braden Sincock – Defense
Horseheads:
Cody Dale – Midfield
Corning:
Clayton Smith – Attack
Kohl Hogue – Attack
Joe Fucito – Midfield
Section IV All-Division IV First Team:
Elmira Notre Dame:
Finn Schweizer – Attack
Kevin Green – Midfield
Garrin Daugherty – Defense
Watkins Glen:
Nick D’Alleva – Midfield
Section IV All-Division IV Second Team:
Elmira Notre Dame:
Liam Schweizer – Attack
Garrett Kone – Midfield
Watkins Glen:
Sam Hohle – Midfield
A look at the Section IV West, Senior All-Star Team is pictured below:
Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school boys lacrosse in the Twin Tiers.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.