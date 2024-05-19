Section IV reveals boys lacrosse All-Division and All-Star teams

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The best of the best in Section IV boys lacrosse have been honored for impressive regular season play.

The top stars of local high school boys lacrosse earned selections to the Section IV All-Division and All-Star teams, on Sunday. Headlining the selections are Elmira’s All-American goaltender Sam Brenen-Buseck, Horseheads standout Zach Lese, Corning’s James Freeman, Elmira Notre Dame’s Finn Schweizer, Watkins Glen’s Nick D’Alleva, and more.

A full list of local selections to the Section IV All-Division and All-Star teams are listed below:

Section IV All-Division II First Team:

Elmira:

Ryan Stuckey – Attack

Evan Garvin – Attack

Kaiden Green – Midfield

Landon Cook – Midfield

Luca Capilli – D-Mid

Sam Brenen-Buseck (All-American)

Horseheads:

Brady Woodworth – Attack

Zach Lese – Midfield

Griffin Stevens – Faceoff

Josh McCawley – Defense

Jacob Bennett – Defense

Adam Nielsen – Defense

Andrew Potter – Goalie

Corning:

Dom DiNardo – Midfield

James Freeman – Midfield

Deegan Rankin – D-Mid

AJ Thomas – Defense

Section IV All-Division II Second Team:

Elmira:

Braden Sincock – Defense

Horseheads:

Cody Dale – Midfield

Corning:

Clayton Smith – Attack

Kohl Hogue – Attack

Joe Fucito – Midfield

Section IV All-Division IV First Team:

Elmira Notre Dame:

Finn Schweizer – Attack

Kevin Green – Midfield

Garrin Daugherty – Defense

Watkins Glen:

Nick D’Alleva – Midfield

Section IV All-Division IV Second Team:

Elmira Notre Dame:

Liam Schweizer – Attack

Garrett Kone – Midfield

Watkins Glen:

Sam Hohle – Midfield

A look at the Section IV West, Senior All-Star Team is pictured below:

(Photo Courtesy: @SectionIVLax on “X”)

A look at the Section IV West, Senior All-Star Team is pictured below:









